360 Legal Expands Its Process Server Operations. Growing process service team ready to assist Florida attorneys

360 Legal Process Servers respond to the scarcity of process server options in Florida due to Covid-19, closings, and consolidations.SARASOTA, FLORIDA, USA, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 360 Legal Expands Its Process Server Operations
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: August 28, 2020
(Sarasota, Fla.) In a time of uncertainty for process service companies, many attorneys are having difficulty finding a reliable process server. COVID-19 has recently caused the closure of one national process server firm, and another national process server firm has had a major restructuring. Amidst this shifting landscape, there is a stable option in the sea of change. 360 Legal has a team of experienced, reliable staff that has grown its operations in recent months. They have added several members to their team to service more attorneys in Florida looking for reliable and affordable help.
One such addition to the team is Joe Osborne, Jr. as Vice President of Operations. Joe was formerly with TSI Legal and is currently on the Board of Directors of the Florida Association of Professional Process Servers (FAPPS). Joe brings more than 25 years’ experience in the process serving, default servicing, and legal services industries. At 360 Legal, he will be responsible for leading the service team and ensuring they deliver superior service to our clients.
In addition, the following staff members have joined 360 Legal:
• Wanda Trueman joined as Service Team Lead.
• Ann Patrick joined to anchor the Intake Team.
• Susan Tozian joined to lead the Accounting Team.
“We know attorneys are in a tough spot right now,” explained Mike Weaver, President of 360 Legal. “They need professional, painless, and affordable service of process assistance, and that isn’t easy to find with all the change happening in the industry. That is why we are so excited about our recent growth in that area and our ability to be a solution in this year of turmoil. The staff members we’ve added to our team are incredibly talented and highly experienced with their backgrounds at TSI Legal.”
For those interested in learning more about 360 Legal and the services its team provides, visit their website at processserverflorida.com or 360legal.net.
About 360 Legal: 360 Legal is a process server firm based in Sarasota, Florida. The company has process servers able to serve in every county in Florida, and they are also adding satellite offices across the state. Their professional process servers provide a comprehensive legal suite of services, focused on delivering unmatched efficiency, accuracy, and quality while meeting all legal and regulatory provisions. To learn more, visit their website.
