MPD Searching for Vehicle in Northeast Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a vehicle used in a shooting.

On Monday, June 10, 2024, at approximately 1:45 a.m., the victims were in the 600 block of 24th Street, Northeast, when the suspect began discharging a firearm towards the victims. An adult male and female were struck by the gunfire and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect vehicle and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24087910

###