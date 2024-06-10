MPD Seeking Person of Interest in Northeast Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a Northeast homicide.

On Friday, June 7, 2024, at approximately 11:43 p.m., officers responded to the rear of the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast, for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Darryl Williams of no fixed address

A person of interest was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24086790

