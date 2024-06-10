IoTecha Corp awarded grant up to $27M for grid-friendly EV charging in California
IoTecha will build upon its field-proven deployments, such as the first-of-its-kind AC L2 V2G initiative in France & bidirectional charging for US school busesCRANBURY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IoTecha Corp, a global leader in vehicle-to-grid integration and one of America’s Top GreenTech Companies 2024, is pleased to announce that the company has been awarded a grant of up to $27 million under the Responsive, Easy Charging Products With Dynamic Signals (REDWDS) competitive solicitation, administered through the California Energy Commission’s (CEC’s) Clean Transportation Program.
IoTecha will support the CEC in its efforts to accelerate the development and deployment of easy-to-use charging products which help customers across communities of all income levels in California to manage electric vehicle (EV) charging and respond to dynamic grid signals. During Phase I of this initiative, IoTecha will deploy a network of 120 new EV smart charging stations at single- or multi-family homes. For Phase II, IoTecha intends to extend this network to 12,000 homes. In each phase, IoTecha will prioritize disadvantaged communities within utility territories where dynamic rates are available.
This initiative will be enabled by IoTecha’s IoT.ON™ platform, a vertically integrated, highly modular, and fully customizable smart charging platform that is currently powering thousands of EV chargers and generating billions of telemetry messages in Europe and North America. Cloud Services provided by this platform support the latest versions of ISO/IEC 15118 and OCPP which enable cutting-edge features like Plug and Charge, unidirectional charging (V1G), and bidirectional Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) charging. The platform can be implemented in various ways and with differentiated feature sets, allowing partners to deploy a complete range of products tailored to meet diverse market needs. IoTecha’s unique expertise in the ISO/IEC 15118 standard and years of testing ensures interoperability with virtually all electric vehicles, including light-duty vehicles, trucks, and school buses.
The momentum from the REDWDS initiative will enable IoTecha to expand grid integration activities in the US market. IoTecha will leverage its experience and know-how from field-proven large-scale initiatives from around the globe. Such experience includes IoTecha’s collaboration with Software République (an open innovation ecosystem including member companies Dassault Systèmes, Eviden, JCDecaux, Orange, Renault Group, STMicroelectronics and Thales) on the development and launch of the new Mobilize Powerbox, a smart, secure, connected, and bi-directional AC EV Charger produced in France.
“The EV paradigm will shift thanks to VG1 and VG2, which ultimately enable EVs to serve as a source of power and grid stability. We are excited to partner with the California Energy Commission on the monumental REDWDS initiative, to show that a smart EV ecosystem based on open standards and strong cybersecurity protocols can help to generate value for California’s power grid for all communities,” said Oleg Logvinov, CEO of IoTecha. “And for EV drivers and operators, our number one goal is to make the EV charging experience of tomorrow possible today.”
About IoTecha
IoTecha’s IoT.ON™ platform accelerates the electric vehicle revolution by providing an integrated platform consisting of software, hardware and cloud components for the smart charging infrastructure and power grid integration of electric vehicles of all kinds. IoTecha customers are energy and power companies, charge point operators, and manufacturers of both EVs and EV charging stations. IoTecha products include V2G and HomePlug Protocol Analyzer, Combined Charging System on Module (AC, DC, and custom modules), AC Level 2 EV charging stations and IoT.ON™ Cloud-based services. For more information, please visit https://www.iotecha.com.
