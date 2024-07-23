IoTecha Awarded NASPO ValuePoint® Contract for Smart Level 2 Charging Stations and Services
Fast-tracking the procurement process, IoTecha offers its field-proven advanced EV charging platform through its NASPO ValuePoint purchasing program contractCRANBURY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IoTecha Corp, a leading provider of smart charging solutions for electric vehicles and global pioneer in vehicle-to-grid integration, is proud to announce its recent award of a NASPO ValuePoint® contract for Smart Level 2 Charging Stations, Equipment, Products, and Services. This prestigious contract enables IoTecha to offer its state-of-the-art EV charging solutions to state and local government and educational entities across the nation more efficiently and cost-effectively.
The NASPO ValuePoint cooperative purchasing program streamlines the procurement process for participating governmental agencies, ensuring they receive the highest quality EV charging technology and services at the most competitive prices. The cooperative is highly regarded for its rigorous vendor selection process, focusing on quality, value, and compliance with stringent security and data protection standards.
“Thanks to the NASPO purchasing program, we can now collaborate more efficiently with government agencies to deploy grid-friendly, advanced smart charging infrastructure nationwide. This streamlined process not only allows us to demonstrate how smart EV ecosystems can revolutionize energy infrastructure across the country but also accelerates our efforts to achieve a more sustainable future,” said Oleg Logvinov, CEO of IoTecha. “With advanced Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) capabilities, our solutions support seamless charging and enable EVs to serve as valuable power and grid stability assets, paving the way for a more resilient and efficient energy landscape. ”
With their IoT.ON™ platform, IoTecha offers a vertically integrated, highly modular, and fully customizable suite of software, hardware, and cloud services. The IoT.ON™ platform enables seamless communication between EVs, charging stations, and the electrical grid and currently powers thousands of EV chargers across Europe and North America. Supporting the latest ISO/IEC 15118 and OCPP standards, the platform provides advanced features such as Plug and Charge, unidirectional (V1G), and bidirectional Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) charging. Its versatile implementation options and customizable feature sets enable partners to deploy a range of products tailored to diverse market needs. IoTecha’s comprehensive expertise and extensive testing ensure compatibility with nearly all electric vehicles, including light-duty vehicles, trucks, and school buses.
States and local governments can now leverage IoTecha’s advanced EV charging platform via the NASPO ValuePoint cooperative contract to deploy smart EV charging that meet the needs and requirements of their facilities and projects.
For a full list of IoTecha’s available EV charging solutions and services and participating states, please visit: https://www.naspovaluepoint.org/portfolio/electric-vehicle-charging-station-equipment-and-services/iotecha-corp/
About IoTecha: IoTecha’s IoT.ON™ platform accelerates the electric vehicle revolution by providing an integrated platform consisting of software, hardware and cloud components for the smart charging infrastructure and power grid integration of electric vehicles of all kinds. IoTecha customers are energy and power companies, charge point operators, and manufacturers of both EVs and EV charging stations. IoTecha products include V2G and HomePlug Protocol Analyzer, Combined Charging System on Module (AC, DC, and custom modules), AC Level 2 EV charging stations and IoT.ON™ Cloud-based services. For more information, please visit https://www.iotecha.com.
About NASPO ValuePoint: NASPO ValuePoint is the cooperative purchasing division of the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), facilitating cooperative public procurement solicitations using a Lead State Model. NASPO aggregates the demand of all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the US territories, their political subdivisions, and other eligible entities, spurring best value, innovation, and competition in the marketplace. NASPO ValuePoint delivers high-value, reliable, and competitively sourced cooperative contracts – offering public entities outstanding prices, favorable terms and conditions, and value-added services. Learn more at www.naspovaluepoint.org.
NASPO®, NASPO ValuePoint®, their logos, and Lead State Model™ are trademarks of the National Association of State Procurement Officials.
