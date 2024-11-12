IoTecha Unveils Core Technology Powering the First Commercially Available AC V2G Charger at Electronica 2024

The Mobilize Powerbox

The Mobilize PowerBox, based on IoTecha’s IoT.ON™ platform, allows EV drivers to charge & discharge to the grid, supporting peak demand & sustainability

CRANBURY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- IoTecha Corp, a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging and grid integration technology, will showcase the technology behind the Mobilize PowerBox at Electronica 2024 in Munich, November 12-15. Displayed at Lacroix’s booth (Hall A1, Booth 259), and at STMicroelectronics’ booth (Hall C3, Booth 101), the Mobilize PowerBox is the world’s first AC V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid) charger capable of providing consumer-accessible V2G services at a commercial scale.The Mobilize PowerBox marks a significant leap in EV charging and grid technology, as the first of its kind and the first commercially available charger to provide consumer-accessible V2G services. Developed in collaboration with Renault Group, Software République, and manufactured by Lacroix Electronics, this AC V2G charger enables Renault 5 drivers to seamlessly interact with the grid, allowing their vehicles to both charge and discharge. By returning stored energy to the grid during peak demand, the PowerBox empowers EV owners to reduce energy costs, earn potential incentives, and actively support grid stability, making V2G technology practical, efficient, and scalable for real-world use.The Mobilize PowerBox’s V2G features are powered by IoTecha’s advanced power board and main board, which provide secure, efficient communication between the vehicle, charging station, and grid. Integrated within IoTecha’s IoT.ON™ platform—a vertically integrated suite of software, hardware, and cloud services—these components enable seamless operation across varied charging use cases. The platform’s modular, adaptable design also ensures that the PowerBox remains compatible with evolving market standards, offering scalability for future growth.Electronica 2024 attendees are invited to visit Lacroix’s booth, Hall A1, Booth 259, and STMicroelectronics’ booth, Hall C3, Booth 101, to see the Mobilize PowerBox and learn more about how IoTecha’s technology is advancing the next generation of smart, consumer-ready EV charging solutions.About IoTecha CorpIoTecha Corp is a global leader in smart charging solutions for electric vehicles. Its IoT.ON™ platform provides seamless communication between EVs, charging stations, and the grid, powering thousands of EV chargers across Europe and North America and supporting advanced features like Plug and Charge and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) capabilities.

