IoTecha Corp. Awarded on TIME’s America’s Top GreenTech Companies 2024 List
CRANBURY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IoTecha Corp, a leading provider of smart charging solutions for electric vehicles, has been awarded on TIME’s inaugural list of America’s Top GreenTech Companies 2024. This prestigious award is presented by TIME and Statista Inc., the leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list was announced on March 5th, 2024, and can be viewed on TIME’s website.
Companies headquartered in the United States that focused on developing and providing green technologies, products, or services that help mitigate or reverse the impact of human activities on the environment were considered for the award. The ranking is based on the research and analysis of over 4,600 companies across three dimensions:
1. Positive Environmental Impact
2. Financial Strength
3. Innovation Drive
In support of the research, data was gathered from company applications, annual reports, media monitoring, and other public source. Additionally, Statista worked with specialized data partners, HolonIQ and LexisNexis PatentSight to further strengthen the data quality.
Based on the study results, IoTecha is proud to be recognized on TIME’s list of America’s Top GreenTech Companies 2024.
With their integrated suite of software, hardware, and cloud services, IoTecha offers cutting-edge electric vehicle charging solutions that aim to accelerate the electrification of transportation. Their state-of-the-art EV charging platform, IoT.ON™, facilitates seamless communication between EVs, charging stations, and the electrical grid, and supports the latest advanced features including Plug and Charge capabilities and bidirectional smart charging. These features help to improve the overall charging experience for users and help support the stabilization of the electrical grid. IoTecha’s commitment to advancing EV charging infrastructure is paving the way for a more sustainable and efficient future, making electric transportation more accessible and reliable for everyone.
“We are honored to be recognized by TIME as one of America’s Top GreenTech Companies in 2024. This recognition validates our work and leadership to integrate the electrification of transportation with the transformation of the power grid, and reinforces our ultimate goal of creating a cleaner future,” said Oleg Logvinov, CEO of IoTecha. “We are proud to stand at the forefront of this transformative movement, leveraging our vertically-integrated platform of Smart products and services to address key environmental and economic challenges around the globe.”
Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.
About IoTecha
IoTecha’s IoT.ON™ platform accelerates the electric vehicle revolution by providing an integrated platform consisting of software, hardware and cloud components for the smart charging infrastructure and power grid integration of electric vehicles of all kinds. IoTecha customers are energy and power companies, charge point operators, and manufacturers of both EVs and EV charging stations. IoTecha products include V2G and HomePlug Protocol Analyzer, Combined Charging System on Module (AC,DC, and custom modules), AC Level 2 EV charging stations and IoT.ON™ Cloud-based services. For more information, please visit https://www.iotecha.com.
Gabriela Vargas
Companies headquartered in the United States that focused on developing and providing green technologies, products, or services that help mitigate or reverse the impact of human activities on the environment were considered for the award. The ranking is based on the research and analysis of over 4,600 companies across three dimensions:
1. Positive Environmental Impact
2. Financial Strength
3. Innovation Drive
In support of the research, data was gathered from company applications, annual reports, media monitoring, and other public source. Additionally, Statista worked with specialized data partners, HolonIQ and LexisNexis PatentSight to further strengthen the data quality.
Based on the study results, IoTecha is proud to be recognized on TIME’s list of America’s Top GreenTech Companies 2024.
With their integrated suite of software, hardware, and cloud services, IoTecha offers cutting-edge electric vehicle charging solutions that aim to accelerate the electrification of transportation. Their state-of-the-art EV charging platform, IoT.ON™, facilitates seamless communication between EVs, charging stations, and the electrical grid, and supports the latest advanced features including Plug and Charge capabilities and bidirectional smart charging. These features help to improve the overall charging experience for users and help support the stabilization of the electrical grid. IoTecha’s commitment to advancing EV charging infrastructure is paving the way for a more sustainable and efficient future, making electric transportation more accessible and reliable for everyone.
“We are honored to be recognized by TIME as one of America’s Top GreenTech Companies in 2024. This recognition validates our work and leadership to integrate the electrification of transportation with the transformation of the power grid, and reinforces our ultimate goal of creating a cleaner future,” said Oleg Logvinov, CEO of IoTecha. “We are proud to stand at the forefront of this transformative movement, leveraging our vertically-integrated platform of Smart products and services to address key environmental and economic challenges around the globe.”
Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.
About IoTecha
IoTecha’s IoT.ON™ platform accelerates the electric vehicle revolution by providing an integrated platform consisting of software, hardware and cloud components for the smart charging infrastructure and power grid integration of electric vehicles of all kinds. IoTecha customers are energy and power companies, charge point operators, and manufacturers of both EVs and EV charging stations. IoTecha products include V2G and HomePlug Protocol Analyzer, Combined Charging System on Module (AC,DC, and custom modules), AC Level 2 EV charging stations and IoT.ON™ Cloud-based services. For more information, please visit https://www.iotecha.com.
Gabriela Vargas
IoTecha
gvargas@iotecha.com