Newpoint Advisors Corporation Celebrates 11th Anniversary and Over One Billion Dollars Recovered
National financial advisory firm reaches two milestones with their affordable fixed fee, fixed timeline business consulting services.
As we commemorate our 11th year, we are incredibly proud of the strides we have made in supporting struggling businesses across the $5-$50 million revenue range.”BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newpoint Advisors Corporation, a leading North American financial advisory firm, proudly marks its 11th year of operation with an extraordinary record of accomplishments, including one billion dollars recovered, 500 engagements, and over 12,000 jobs saved. Since its inception, Newpoint Advisors Corporation has relentlessly pursued its mission to support firms with revenues of $5-50MM facing financial challenges.
— Ken Yager, Founder at Newpoint Advisors Corporation
Over the past decade, Newpoint Advisors Corporation has distinguished itself as an invaluable partner to businesses navigating financial distress. By combining traditional expertise and technology-led solutions, Newpoint has transformed the industry standard with fixed-fee, fixed-timeline business consulting services Most notably, the firm has recently successfully recovered over one billion dollars for lenders, solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner in financial recovery initiatives.
In addition to its impressive financial achievements, Newpoint Advisors Corporation has profoundly impacted job preservation. The firm has helped save over 12,000 jobs throughout its operations. This milestone underscores the firm's dedication to restoring financial stability and safeguarding the livelihoods of countless individuals and families.
Newpoint Advisors Corporation has developed three customized business turnaround services to help struggling businesses at different stages of their journey. These services include our 20-Day Proactive Assessment™, 100-Day Metric-based Action Plan™ (MAP), and Turnaround Action Matrix Evaluation (TAME)™. Our trusted advisors help businesses find the right course of action for their unique situation to achieve the best results.
"As we commemorate our 11th year, we are incredibly proud of the strides we have made in supporting struggling businesses across the $5-$50 million revenue range," remarked Ken Yager, Founder at Newpoint Advisors Corporation. "Our unwavering commitment to our clients' success, combined with our innovative approach to financial recovery, has positioned us on a sustained growth and impact trajectory. We look forward to many more years of helping businesses recover and thrive."
Looking ahead, Newpoint Advisors Corporation’s mission is to empower businesses to navigate financial challenges with confidence and resilience. With a track record of success and a relentless drive for excellence, the firm is poised to continue its legacy of transformational change in the years to come.
About Newpoint Advisors Corporation:
Established with a vision to reshape the business recovery landscape, Newpoint Advisors Corporation employs a distinctive approach to assist struggling businesses with revenues between $5-50 Million. The company has made notable strides in the sector through its tech-enabled strategies and solutions, including the Turnaround Action Matrix Evaluation (TAME) platform. With a decade-long history of recovering significant assets and ensuring the prosperity of borrowers and stakeholders, Newpoint Advisors stands as a beacon of hope for distressed businesses. Since 2013, Newpoint has recovered over one billion dollars for lenders and saved 12,045 jobs.
