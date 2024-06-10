The Ridge Pinehurst Named One of the "World's Most Luxurious Retirement Homes" in Docuseries on the UK’s Channel 5
It is such an honor to be recognized, but what was even more important to us was that the team from London found our residents to be inspiring, fun-loving, and full of vitality.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ridge Pinehurst, an Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care rental community in the Denver, CO area owned and operated by The Ridge Senior Living, has been featured in a British television program as one of the "World's Most Luxurious Retirement Homes." The 45-minute documentary, which aired in the UK on June 9, showcased senior living communities that redefine luxury and vitality for their residents.
— Diane Macheers, Vice President of Corporate Communications
The documentary, produced by the independent production company ScreenDog Productions and the first episode of the series, followed several residents of The Ridge Pinehurst in a "day in the life" format, offering viewers a glimpse into the vibrant lifestyle at the community. The Ridge Pinehurst was featured alongside The Palace at Coral Gables in Miami, Florida, and Danny House in Sussex, England.
"The Ridge was selected because it is a bona fide luxurious senior living community which feels like a slick, modern, hotel spa with state-of-the-art wellness facilities, beautiful artwork, and surrounded by open countryside and mountain scenery," said Ed Kellie, Founder and Exec Producer of ScreenDog Productions. "Every retirement home we feature is different, but they all complement each other and are all truly luxurious. The Ridge felt like it would stand out for people particularly interested in wellness, sports, and the great outdoors."
Diane Macheers, Vice President of Corporate Communications for The Ridge Senior Living, expressed pride in the recognition. "It is such an honor to be recognized as one of the world's most luxurious senior living communities. But what was even more important to us was that the team from London found our residents to be inspiring, fun-loving, and full of vitality. That is the kind of life we want to promote at The Ridge Senior Living, and we believe that came through so completely in the production."
ScreenDog Productions, known for its audacious formats and unique perspectives, has previously produced notable programs such as Channel 4's recent hit "The Jury: Murder Retrial" and BBC's "Stacey Dooley: Stalkers."
While the documentary has aired in the UK, plans for a U.S. broadcast are yet to be announced, but the trailer for the show is here.
For more information about The Ridge Senior Living, please visit TheRidgeSeniorLiving.com
Contact: Robb Yagmin / robb@pspublicrelations.com / 913.908.0028
About The Ridge Senior Living.
For nearly ten years, the award-winning communities of The Ridge Senior Living have served Salt Lake City and Denver area older adults and their families with quality care from its independent living, assisted living and memory support experiences. The Ridge communities are privately owned and purposely designed to reflect the best of its local surroundings and to become a seamless expression of the land they live on. For more information, visit https://theridgeseniorliving.com.
Robert Yagmin
PSPR
+1 913-908-0028
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
THE WORLD'S MOST LUXURIOUS RETIREMENT HOMES