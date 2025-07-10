Mirabella at ASU Makes History Again with Second Consecutive Wine Spectator Award

Luxury Senior Living Community Remains the Only Senior Living Community Ever to Receive Prestigious Wine Recognition

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dolce Vita Bistro , located at Mirabella at ASU has achieved an unprecedented milestone in senior living dining excellence, earning its second consecutive Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. Mirabella at ASU continues to stand alone as the only senior living community in the world to receive this prestigious recognition from the internationally acclaimed wine publication.Dolce Vita Bistro, open to the public and situated on the ground floor of Mirabella at ASU in Tempe, has been honored for its outstanding wine program in Wine Spectator’s 2025 Restaurant Awards for its extensive wine list curated by Assistant Director of Dining Services Jody Kosterlitz.“To receive the Wine Spectator Award for a second time is an achievement our team is incredibly proud of,” said Kosterlitz. “We knew today’s active senior living residents expect far more than the traditional ‘house wine’ approach that had defined senior living for decades. We're proving that exceptional beverage programs aren't just amenities, they're essential components of creating authentic hospitality experiences for discerning residents.”Launched in 1981, the Restaurant Awards represent the world’s only program focused exclusively on restaurant wine service. The Wine Spectator Award of Excellence honors restaurants with wine lists that feature a well-chosen selection of quality producers, along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style. Mirabella at ASU's continued recognition demonstrates the community's unwavering commitment to providing residents with world-class dining experiences that rival the finest restaurants."Receiving our second consecutive Wine Spectator Award validates our belief that senior living residents deserve nothing less than exceptional culinary experiences," said Michael Sessler, Dining Director at Mirabella at ASU. “Our Wine Spectator Award has opened doors and changed perceptions—it represents our commitment to redefining what's possible in senior living dining. Our residents have sophisticated palates and expect quality, and we're proud to deliver experiences that exceed those expectations year after year."“A wine list is a restaurant’s identity in print, and this year’s Wine Spectator Restaurant Award winners reflect both deep knowledge and a passion for discovery,” said Marvin R. Shanken, Editor and Publisher, Wine Spectator. “I proudly present the 3,811 restaurants worldwide that earned a Restaurant Award this year—we raise a glass to all our winners.”The recognition comes at a time when senior living communities across the nation are elevating their dining programs to meet the expectations of incoming baby boomers, who demand sophisticated amenities and experiences. Mirabella at ASU has emerged as the industry leader in this transformation, proving that senior living can compete with the hospitality industry's finest establishments."This second award proves that our initial recognition wasn't a fluke—it was the beginning of a new standard," added Sessler. "We're not just serving meals; we’re redefining what’s possible in senior living dining.”Wine Spectator’s special Restaurant Awards issue becomes available to readers July 15th.Contact: Robb Yagmin / Robb@PSPublicRelations.com / 913.908.0028About Mirabella at ASU: Mirabella at ASU is a vibrant university-based retirement community located in the heart of downtown Tempe, Arizona, on the campus of Arizona State University. With modern amenities, panoramic views of the surrounding desert landscape, and a commitment to lifelong learning, Mirabella at ASU offers a fulfilling lifestyle tailored to the needs of its diverse residents. Known for its exceptional dining program and award-winning wine selection, recognized twice by Wine Spectator, the community provides an elevated culinary experience unique among senior living communities. In addition to independent living, Mirabella offers assisted living, memory support, and skilled nursing, ensuring a continuum of care as residents’ needs evolve over time. Mirabella at ASU is part of Pacific Retirement Services. Today PRS develops, operates, manages, and markets a family of nearly 60 retirement communities and service organizations in eight states across the United States. About Wine Spectator : Wine Spectator is the world’s leading authority on wine. Anchored by Wine Spectator magazine, a print publication that reaches around 3 million readers worldwide, the brand also encompasses the Web’s most comprehensive wine site (WineSpectator.com), mobile platforms and a series of signature events. Wine Spectator examines the world of wine from the vineyard to the table, exploring wine’s role in contemporary culture and delivering expert reviews. Parent company M. Shanken Communications, Inc., also publishes Cigar Aficionado, Whisky Advocate, Market Watch, Shanken News Daily and Shanken’s Impact Newsletter.

