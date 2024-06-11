IDS, Enghouse Video and ViTel Net Are Selected by Allina Health to Address Employee Well-Being
Allina Health has selected Interactive Digital Solutions (“IDS”) in partnership with Enghouse Video and ViTel Net to enhance its Employee Well-being Solutions.
“While our patients remain our top priority, we believe that healthy providers and care teams deliver better care.”MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allina Health, a leading non-profit health system that serves the Minnesota and western Wisconsin area with 12 hospital campuses and more than 90 clinics, has selected Interactive Digital Solutions (“IDS”) in partnership with Enghouse Video and ViTel Net to enhance its Employee Well-being Solutions, also known as its Employee Assistance Program (EAP). The program will provide ongoing well-being and mental health coaching services for employees and members of their households while prioritizing discretion and privacy.
— Joe Clubb, VP of Operations for Allina Health
Allina Health sought to address growing concerns around provider burnout and mental health by launching an internal program that works outside of their existing EHR.
“While our patients remain our top priority, we believe that healthy providers and care teams deliver better care,” said Joe Clubb, VP of Operations for Allina Health. “But to get providers and team members to engage, we needed a solution to deliver well-being and mental health coaching services discreetly and out of view from their peers, which meant it could not be done in our EHR.”
IDS in partnership with Enghouse Video and ViTel Net was able to deliver a turnkey solution that provides the workflow, real-time collaboration and documentation tools necessary to deliver remote well-being and mental health coaching services, efficiently and discretely for providers and team members. The solution also addresses the reporting required for billing to their corporate Employee Well-being Solutions provider. The program went live for Allina Health employees and their family members on January 29, 2024 and has been delivering wellness and mental health coaching services on an ongoing basis since.
“We believe every health system should take a serious look at Allina Health’s innovative approach to addressing burnout as a reproducible playbook,” said Mark Noble, CEO of ViTel Net. “Health system finances are tight and by addressing the privacy concerns using technology that is independent of the EHR and flexible enough to match their workflows, Allina is able to leverage internal resources to provide critical employee services and offset program expenses through billing to their payer-based EAP plan.”
“Through the power of the Vidyo APIs, ViTel Net was able to leverage Allina Health’s existing Enghouse Video infrastructure that IDS manages and supports for them, further reducing the cost of implementation and enabling Well-being Navigators and Mental Health Consultants to leverage tools they are comfortable with in context of structured workflows,” said Rob Solomon, EVP of Operations at IDS. “Technical support is simple too since the users just call the same IDS help desk number they have been calling for years regardless of whether the issue is Enghouse Video or ViTel Net related.”
To learn more about the turn-key EAP Well-being and Mental Health Coaching solution from IDS, please contact sales@teamids.com.
About IDS
Interactive Digital Solutions (IDS) is a leading provider of video collaboration solutions and support services for virtual care to health systems across the United States. IDS offers a comprehensive suite of clinical endpoint solutions, coupled with expertise in video communication technology, to facilitate efficient and effective virtual care delivery. With a focus on interoperability and customer satisfaction, IDS is committed to providing innovative results that streamline workflows and enhance patient care experiences. For more information, please visit teamids.com.
About Enghouse Video
Enghouse Video is a leading global provider of cutting-edge video technology and solutions. Our commitment is to successfully enhance visual communications by connecting people around the world.
Through highly secure, scalable and flexible Cloud-based or On Prem services, we deliver the world’s highest quality and most innovative video platform to video-enable any application or idea. From advanced video conferencing and collaboration tools to state-of-art enterprise video management, Enghouse Video plays a distinctive role in various markets, including the rapidly evolving field of telehealth.
For more details, please visit our website at www.enghousevideo.com. Enghouse Video is a subsidiary of Enghouse Systems Limited, a publicly traded Canadian based software and services company. Enghouse shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol ENGH.
About ViTel Net
ViTel Net has been leading telehealth innovation for over 30 years with industry leading technology. Its robust cloud platform streamlines clinical and operational workflows while providing clinicians access to all patient data with a single sign-on. ViTel Net’s “no code” configurable user experience enables the flexibility needed to provide care, quickly and cost effectively. The results – informed decisions that power greater efficiency, for better patient experiences and outcomes across the care continuum. www.vitelnet.com
