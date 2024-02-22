Submit Release
East Carolina University Selects ViTel Net to Support Statewide Telepsychiatry Program

ECU Brody School of Medicine, a center of excellence and one of the most progressive health systems in the US selects ViTel Net to power enterprise virtual care

ViTel Net’s experienced team and flexible platform integrates with our partner sites’ EHRs and is the combination we were looking for.”
— Dr. Sy Saeed, Executive Director of NC-STeP
MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, US, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine, a center of excellence and one of the most progressive not-for-profit health care systems in the country has selected ViTel Net, the pioneer in telehealth innovation and enterprise virtual care, to support their North Carolina Statewide Telepsychiatry Program (NC-STeP).

The NC-STeP program has supported over 80,000 telepsychiatry assessments to date and has serviced 39 hospital emergency departments across the state of North Carolina, in addition to 21 outpatient sites. In their plans to scale the program, the team at ECU sought out a technology partner who would be able to centralize and streamline existing technologies while improving and preserving existing workflows and historical data. Leveraging ViTel Net’s integrated, interoperable, and scalable, vCareCommand platform the team saw an opportunity to simultaneously power sustained growth while optimizing the capabilities of existing Health IT for the program.

“The NC-STeP program represents a model for addressing the national behavioral health crisis that every state in the union should be taking a careful look at,” said Mark Noble, ViTel Net Chief Executive Officer. “It’s an honor to work with the NC-STeP team to enable them to continue to grow their successful program that delivers care to so many in need across North Carolina.”

“We built our own platform to get our vision for the NC-STeP program launched,” said Dr. Sy Saeed, Executive Director of NC-STeP. “Now that the program has grown substantially, we need a commercial partner that can support our program and help us scale. ViTel Net’s experienced team and flexible platform integrates with our partner sites’ EHRs and is the combination we were looking for.”


About
ViTel Net has been leading telehealth innovation for over 30 years with industry leading technology. Its robust cloud platform streamlines clinical and operational workflows while providing clinicians access to all patient data with a single. www.vitelnet.com

