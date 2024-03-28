Interactive Digital Solutions and ViTel Net Partner for Healthcare Work and Data Flow Solutions
Interactive Digital Solutions has partnered with ViTel Net to bring automated and integrated work and data flow solutions to health systems for virtual care.
Our healthcare customers have been asking for structured workflows that integrate with their EHR system to make efficient use of the quality video collaboration solution IDS provides”MC LEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interactive Digital Solutions, a leading provider of video collaboration solutions and support services for virtual care to health systems across the U.S., has partnered with Virtual Care technology pioneer, ViTel Net, to bring automated and integrated work and data flow solutions to healthcare providing systems. The combination of ViTel Net's "no code" configurable workflow software as a service that integrates with any EHR and IDS endpoint solutions and video communications expertise, all wrapped with IDS 24/7 helpdesk service delivers compelling value to health systems looking to reduce the number of vendors and platforms to manage, and have a single point of contact for technical support for their hybrid and virtual care programs.
— Chris Apple, CEO of IDS
"Our healthcare customers have been asking for structured workflows that integrate with their EHR system to make efficient use of the quality video collaboration solution IDS provides," said Chris Apple, CEO of IDS. "ViTel Net's configurable work and dataflow platform affords both the interoperability required to make patient data readily available on a single pane of glass for providers, and the flexibility to adapt to their specific business operations. The result is highly efficient and effective clinical consults that don't require a lot of provider training because it’s their own familiar workflows made easier through AI and automation."
"IDS is an ideal partner for ViTel Net," said Mark Noble, CEO of ViTel Net. "Not only do they complement our software with a suite of innovative clinical endpoint solutions and deep knowledge and expertise to video collaboration that is an essential component of virtual care, but they also share ViTel Net's high touch, customer first approach to building successful programs for their health system partners. I can trust the IDS helpdesk engineers to provide the competent and timely technical support that healthcare providers require to ensure uninterrupted patient care."
About IDS
Interactive Digital Solutions (IDS) is a leading provider of video collaboration solutions and support services for virtual care to health systems across the United States. IDS offers a comprehensive suite of clinical endpoint solutions, coupled with expertise in video communication technology, to facilitate efficient and effective virtual care delivery. With a focus on interoperability and customer satisfaction, IDS is committed to providing innovative results that streamline workflows and enhance patient care experiences. For more information, please visit www.teamids.com
About ViTel Net
ViTel Net has been leading telehealth innovation for over 30 years with industry leading technology. Its robust cloud platform streamlines clinical and operational workflows while providing clinicians access to all patient data with a single sign-on. ViTel Net’s “no code” configurable user experience enables the flexibility needed to provide care, quickly and cost effectively. The results – informed decisions that power greater efficiency, for better patient experiences and outcomes across the care continuum. www.vitelnet.com
