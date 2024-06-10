Pittsford Route 7 - Road Closure

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 7 is closed in the area of Pleasant St due to a structure fire.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Shania Corliss

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Vermont State Police Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster VT 05158

(802) 722-4600

(802) 722-4690 Fax

Shania.Corliss@vermont.gov