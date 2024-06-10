Shared-Use Path Construction Scheduled to Begin in Spearfish

For Immediate Release: Thursday, June 6, 2024

Contact: Elizabeth Johnson, Project Engineer, 605-381-7393

SPEARFISH, S.D. – On Monday, June 17, 2024, work is scheduled to begin on the construction of a shared-use path on Old Belle Road, between Tumbleweed Trail and Russell Street, in Spearfish. In addition to the shared-use path, work includes installation of a retaining wall and pipe work.

Traffic may be reduced to two lanes, utilizing the median turn lane at times, for lane closures. Motorists should be prepared for suddenly slowing and stopped traffic, as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane. There will not be detours in effect.

The prime contractor on this $1.7 million project is Mainline Contracting of Rapid City, SD. The overall completion date is Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-