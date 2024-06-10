Meeting with the Vice President of the Republic of Zambia Mrs. Mutale Nalumango

TAJIKISTAN, June 10 - On June 10, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received the Vice President of the Republic of Zambia, Mrs. Mutale Nalumango, on the sidelines of the Third International Conference on the International Decade of Action "Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028".

"The Republic of Zambia was one of the first countries that supported Tajikistan's next initiative in the field of water, that is, declaring the Decade of "Water for Sustainable Development" at the United Nations. We are grateful for this action of your country", - said the Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon.

The parties expressed their satisfaction with the current level of political relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Zambia and cooperation within international structures, especially the United Nations and its institutions.

For the development of bilateral relations, it was considered appropriate to discuss the creation of a Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Commercial, Scientific and Cultural Cooperation, as well as the establishment of relations between the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the two countries.

The development of inter-parliamentary relations of the two countries, including the establishment of parliamentary friendship groups, was considered important for the expansion of multifaceted cooperation.

Cooperation in the field of agriculture, mineral extraction and processing and exchange of experience in these fields, as well as the establishment of cultural relations and cooperation in the fields of science and education, the use of the abundant tourism potential of Tajikistan were named promising areas of relations.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of struggle against threats of the modern world.