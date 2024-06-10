The Will Erwin Headache Research Foundation Celebrates 10 Years of Headache Research During Migraine Awareness Month

The Will Erwin Headache Research Foundation Jimmy Erwin and son, Will Erwin.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Will Erwin Headache Research Foundation is proud to commemorate its 10th anniversary during Migraine Awareness Month. Since its inception, The Foundation has remained steadfast in its mission to bring relief to sufferers globally who are afflicted with debilitating headaches, including migraines and cluster headaches, by funding pioneering research aimed at finding a cure.

Migraine Awareness Month, observed annually in June, is dedicated to raising awareness about migraines. The month long acknowledgement highlights the impact of migraines on individuals, families, and communities, and emphasizes the need for continued research and support for those affected. The Foundation was established in 2014, following the Erwin’s unimaginable loss of their son, Will Erwin. Despite the family's relentless search for a cure and relief for Will, the excruciating pain proved too much, leading Will to take his own life at the age of 24. Determined to prevent other families from enduring similar heartache, the Erwins founded The Will Erwin Headache Research Foundation to find a cure for debilitating headaches and bring hope to those affected by these conditions.

Over the past decade, The Foundation has forged impactful partnerships with renowned institutions such as the Memorial Hermann Healthcare System and The University of Texas Health Science Center at the McGovern Medical School. These collaborations have been pivotal in advancing research dedicated to understanding and ultimately curing these neurological disorders. The foundation not only focuses on funding research but also brings together a community of headache sufferers, their families, friends, researchers, and physicians. This community is united by a shared goal: to find a cure and achieve freedom from the pain caused by these conditions.

Jimmy Erwin, President of The Will Erwin Headache Research Foundation, stated, "As we reflect on the past ten years, we are inspired by the progress we have made and remain committed to our mission of finding a cure for debilitating headaches. We are immensely grateful to our supporters, partners, and the broader community for their unwavering dedication to our cause."

About The Will Erwin Headache Research Foundation:

The Will Erwin Headache Research Foundation, established in honor of Will Erwin, seeks to bring hope to those affected by debilitating headaches by funding research and providing a supportive community for individuals and families impacted by migraines and other severe headaches. For more information, please visit www.cureheadaches.org.