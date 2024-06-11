This summer D’Banj is coming to America to celebrate his 20 years in music, a concert featuring his new song “Since ‘04”
This summer D’Banj is coming to America to celebrate his 20 years in music, a concert featuring his new song “Since ‘04”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare to be captivated by the latest release from international music sensation D’Banj, titled “Since ‘04.” on his new album “Entertainer, The Sequel”. This summer, D’Banj will bring his electrifying performances to America with concerts scheduled for August in New York City, Washington DC, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.
Since his debut in the music industry, D’Banj has consistently delivered chart-topping hits that resonate with audiences worldwide. The release of his hits “Mobolowowon,” “Tongolo,” “Socor,” and the album “No Long Thing” in 2005, quickly catapulted him to stardom. Fondly known as Bangalee, his charismatic stage presence and electrifying performances earned him the nickname “The Entertainer.”
Beyond his music career, D’Banj is also known for his entrepreneurial ventures and his significant influence in the African music industry. He has received numerous awards and accolades for his contributions to music and entertainment. As he celebrates 20 years as an entertainer, the one fondly called the Koko Master speaks on the good, bad, and ugly side of his eventful career journey.
Reflecting on his journey, D’Banj expresses gratitude for the past 20 years; being alive and relevant, being referred to as a pacesetter, and celebrating the favor he has received from God. He says that if he had to choose again, he wouldn’t change a thing. D’Banj believes that God has given him all his opportunities, and he is grateful for “His Grace.”
The Nigerian Entertainment & Media industry, recognized as the fastest-growing market globally, accounted for 12% of the country’s GDP as of Q4 2016, with a remarkable CAGR of 14% ($252 million in 2011 to $481 million in 2016). Internet spending is a major growth driver, representing 53% of total market expenditure in 2016. Excluding internet access, television, filmed entertainment, music, radio, videos, and games are projected to drive consumer spending over the next five years, anticipated to account for 30% of total entertainment household spending by 2020.
The D’Banj brand epitomizes extensive global reach. As one of the most prominent tastemakers of our generation, his impact on the worldwide digital, media, and entertainment landscape is profound. Known for his authenticity and influential presence, D’Banj is a pioneering figure in the African music and creative industry, notably becoming the first African artist to achieve a UK top ten record with his 2012 release "Oliver Twist."
D’Banj's collaborations with top U.S. artists, including Snoop Dogg, Bono, Big Sean, Idris Elba, Fally Ipupa, and Kanye West, further solidify his status as a global music icon. D'banj, a Nigerian singer, rapper, and television personality, has continuously pushed the boundaries of Afrobeats and electronic dance music, making a significant mark with his infectious sound and dynamic performances.
As D’Banj embarks on his U.S. tour this summer, fans can expect a thrilling experience filled with high-energy performances and timeless hits. His concerts promise to be a celebration of his illustrious career and the vibrant spirit of African music.
Keri Ann Kimball
Kimball Entertainment
+1 310-721-4912
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
D'Banj - Since "04