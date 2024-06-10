Colorado Personal Property and Art Appraisal Firm, Art of Estates, Partners with Adams County Colorado Anythink Library
Anythink Library and Community Outreach Summer Appraiser Presentation and Appraisal Fair with Art of Estates, Art Appraisal & Consulting
Transparency without hidden agendas is paramount in the appraisal field, and we will always stand behind those principles.”THORNTON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you have an antique, painting, or vintage collectible and want to know the appraised value? You will have several chances in the coming weeks to have your item appraised and learn about how appraisal methodologies are utilized at the same time. Art of Estates Art Appraisal & Consulting firm has partnered with award-winning Adams County Colorado-based library Anythink for an educational presentation to demystify the appraisal process and share some values at the same time in a 7-part series.
Each event will begin with Mr. Dreasher presenting an understanding of how personal property appraisals work and when collectors should and should not consider getting art, antiques, and other collectibles appraised for insurance coverage. The latter part of the library appraisal event is inspired by the Antiques Roadshow. Anythink’s “Appraising Your Treasures with Art of Estates” events are connecting an appraisal expert with 15 guests after the presentation at each event to help members of the community learn about the history, provenance, and the value of personal family heirlooms. Attendees are welcome to sit in on the conversation with questions and answers without bringing an item or making a reservation. Reservations are only required for those bringing in personal property to be verbally assessed.
After raising more than $12,000 for multiple fundraising appraisal fairs at PBS Kansas in Wichita for a fifth showing, and a third showing at the PBS Kansas City Public Television this Spring, Art of Estates president Brady L. Dreasher ISA CAPP, GPPA, CES, CAGA, WSET1 continues his appraisal events with Anythink this month.
Expressing optimism for being selected to present topics important to the public with regards to appraisals over a series of 7 events, Dreasher said, “After winning the Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics in 2023 and being asked to participate in the upcoming back-to-back PBS appraisal events in spring 2024, personal property appraisal firm Art of Estates continues to cement a legacy in the appraisal industry annually. It isn’t just USPAP compliance we offer, we offer trustworthiness”.
For more than 14 years, Art of Estates has been a trusted name in the personal property, antique, and art appraisal field across the region. Dreasher said, “Art of Estates continues to solidify its reputation with the public by not buying, selling, or taking personal property into our possession, thus building trust and credibility with our clients and the community. Transparency without hidden agendas is paramount in the appraisal field, and we will always stand behind those principles.”
For registration and more information about Anythink Library’s June mySummer, Appraising Your Treasures with Art of Estates and Appraisal talks, please see Anythink's latest newsletter with registration links. The talks will be held at the Wright Farm, Bennett, Brighton, Commerce City, Huron, and Perl Mack neighborhoods in Denver, located in Adams County, Colorado. For more details on locations, please see Anythink's latest newsletter with registration links.
ABOUT ART OF ESTATES - ART APPRAISAL & CONSULTING
Founded in 2010, Art of Estates offers unbiased personal property, antique, and art appraisal services. Art of Estates invests annually in formal appraisal association training, general education, modern technology, a reference library, and costly sales databases to appropriately apply court-approved methodologies and develop trusted and transparent appraisal results for clients across the Denver and Boulder, Colorado, metro areas.
Art of Estates’ comprehensive, full-service approach covers a wide variety of personal property appraisal services, relieving clients of the piecemeal approach to finding an appraiser for each personal property category. Art of Estates performs appraisals for Colorado Probate, Equitable Distribution among beneficiaries or families, Marital Dissolution with Divorce, IRS Charitable Non-Cash Gift Donation, Insurance Scheduling or Coverage, Personal Property Disputes, Damage in Insurance Claims, and IRS Estate appraisal purposes.
With a team of extensively trained accredited professionals and a track record of award-winning service, Art of Estates is committed to making sure the personal property of their clients is being appraised by professionally certified appraisers in compliance with USPAP.
Brady L. Dreasher
Art of Estates - Art Appraisal & Consulting
+1 720-495-3753
info@ArtofEstates.com
