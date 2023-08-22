Personal Property Appraisal Firm Art of Estates Wins 2023 BBB Torch Award for Ethics
Regional art and personal property appraisal firm, Art of Estates, was recently awarded the 2023 BBB Torch Award for Ethics.
We also take the time to explain the court-tested and approved methodologies, so our clients have transparency and understand the appraisals’ conclusions.”WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 1, 2023, Art of Estates was announced as the winner of the 2023 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics, presented by the Better Business Bureau of the Midwest Plains.
The Better Business Bureau's 2023 Torch Awards for Ethics Program aims to recognize and celebrate organizations, both for-profit and non-profit, that prioritize ethical standards in their operations. By promoting trust among employees, customers, and communities, these awards bring attention to exemplary business practices.
For more than 13 years, Art of Estates has been a trusted name in the Personal Property, Antique and Art Appraisal field in the Midwest. Since its establishment in 2010, the company has consistently delivered exceptional unbiased appraisal services and has built long-term relationships with clients. To qualify for the award, Art of Estates demonstrated its adherence to the BBB's Eight Standards of Trust, which include building trust, advertising honestly, telling the truth, being transparent, honoring promises, being responsive, safeguarding privacy, and embodying integrity.
Expressing gratitude for the award, Brady L. Dreasher, President of Art of Estates, said, "Art of Estates' purpose is to instill trust with the public by not buying, selling, or taking personal property into our possession when being hired as an appraiser. We also take the time to explain the court-tested and approved methodologies, so our clients have transparency and understand the appraisals’ conclusions. In taking these steps we build lifelong relationships with our clients and families. The foundation of every single one of those relationships is trust. So, a huge "thank you" to the entire team at Art of Estates. We could not have won this award without your dedication to professionalism, honesty, and ethics!"
For more information about the Better Business Bureau's 2023 Torch Awards for Ethics and to view the full list of winners, please visit the BBB website.
About Art of Estates
Founded in 2010, Art of Estates offers unbiased personal property, antique, and art appraisal services. Art of Estates invests in formal association training, education, modern technology, a reference library, and extensive sales databases to appropriately apply court-approved methodologies to develop trusted and transparent appraisal results.
Their comprehensive, full-service approach covers a wide variety of personal property appraisal services, relieving clients of the piecemeal approach to finding an appraiser for each category of personal property.
With a team of extensively trained accredited professionals and a track record of award-winning service, Art of Estates ensures clients that their personal property is being appraised by competent qualified appraisers. More information can be found at: https://artofestates.com/
