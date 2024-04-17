Regional Personal Property and Art Appraisal Firm, Art of Estates, Featured at Multiple Upcoming PBS Appraisal Fairs
Art of Estates continues to foster trust with the public by not buying, selling, or taking personal property into our possession—building trust and credibility with our clients and the community.”KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you have a family heirloom, painting, or vintage collectible and want to know the appraised value? You may have a chance in the coming weeks to have your item appraised and benefit PBS. Art of Estates Art Appraisal & Consulting firm is returning appraisers to the fifth annual PBS Kansas Antiques Fair, and the third installment of PBS Kansas City Public Television Spring 2024 Appraisal Fair happening on April 27 in Wichita, Kansas, and May 4 in Kansas City.
Brady L. Dreasher, ISA CAPP, GPPA, CES, CAGA, WSET1, President of Art of Estates, and Denice S. Morris, ASA, both certified appraisers from Art of Estates will return for their fifth showing the annual PBS Kansas Antiques Fair. The event will be on April 27, 2024, at the PBS Kansas headquarters in Wichita. In the same spirit as Antiques Roadshow, the PBS Kansas event connects experts who can help members of the community learn about the history, provenance, and the value of family heirlooms while raising money for the community-supportive nonprofit.
The following weekend, on May 4, Dreasher will return for the third time since 2015 to the Kansas City PBS 2024 Appraisal Fair. A limited number of attendees will be matched up with an expert to unlock the hidden value and history of their art and antiques. The always sold-out event will raise money for PBS, a nonprofit organization that serves a diverse community with essential sources for independent journalism, multimedia storytelling, music discovery, and education resources.
Art of Estates is honored to once again be selected for these types of events. Criteria for selection includes a commitment to a high level of credibility with community leaders, clients, and appraiser peers.
For more than 14 years, Art of Estates has been a trusted name in the personal property, antique, and art appraisal field across the Midwest. Dreasher said, “Art of Estates continues to foster trust with the public by not buying, selling, or taking personal property into our possession—building trust and credibility with our clients and the community.”
Since its founding, the company has consistently delivered exceptional unbiased appraisal services and has built long-term relationships with clients. In addition, Art of Estates is committed to helping raise money for nonprofits with similar values such as PBS and regional museums.
Expressing gratitude for being asked to return regularly by PBS, Dreasher said, “After winning the Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics in 2023 and being asked to participate in the upcoming back-to-back PBS appraisal events in spring 2024, Art of Estates continues to cement a legacy in the personal property appraisal service industry year after year.”
ABOUT ART OF ESTATES, ART OF ESTATES - ART APPRAISAL & CONSULTING
Founded in 2010, Art of Estates offers unbiased personal property, antique, and art appraisal services. Art of Estates invests in formal association training, education, modern technology, a reference library, and extensive sales databases to appropriately apply court-approved methodologies to develop trusted and transparent appraisal results.
Art of Estates’ comprehensive, full-service approach covers a wide variety of personal property appraisal services, relieving clients of the piecemeal approach to finding an appraiser for each category of personal property.
With a team of extensively trained accredited professionals and a track record of award-winning service, Art of Estates is committed to making sure the personal property of their clients is being appraised by professionally certified appraisers in compliance with USPAP.
More information can be found at: https://artofestates.com/
