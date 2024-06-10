Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,516 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,341 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Reyes Opposes Unlawful EPA Regulations Targeting Traditional Energy Production

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – Attorney General Sean D. Reyes joined 21 attorneys general in West Virginia v. EPA in a suit to set aside EPA’s Supplemental Effluent Limitations Guidelines and Standards for the Steam Electric Power Generating Point Source Category. The Petition for Review, which was filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, was led by West Virginia and Georgia.

Contrary to statute, the rule is neither economical nor technically feasible. It would accordingly force power plants to close, harming traditional sources of American energy production. This regulation is another attempt from the federal government to force its radical environmental schemes on the United States economy and energy sectors. The States accordingly ask the Court to declare this regulation unlawful, vacating it from the books.

Joining Utah and West Virginia and Georgia on this brief were the States of Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wyoming.

The petition is here.

You just read:

Attorney General Reyes Opposes Unlawful EPA Regulations Targeting Traditional Energy Production

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more