CAHME Announces the Reaccreditation of the Seton Hall University Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA) Program

Ensuring the health of our communities depends on creative, knowledgeable and mission driven professionals. Graduating from a CAHME Accredited program helps to better prepare the future leaders of healthcare. Seton Hall University - MHA Program

CAHME's mission is to advance the quality of healthcare management education globally.” — Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME

SPRING HOUSE, PA, USA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the reaccreditation of the Seton Hall University MHA program for a seven-year term.

“Seton Hall University is proud to announce the reaccreditation of its MHA program,” said Vikram Dayalu, Ph.D., CCC-SLP, interim dean of the School of Health and Medical Sciences, Seton Hall University. “With the endorsement of CAHME, we look forward to advancing our mission to educate and inspire a new generation of healthcare innovators.”

“The MHA at Seton Hall University continues to provide quality education to the future leaders of New Jersey and beyond,” added Anne Hewitt, Ph.D., chair and professor, Department of Interprofessional Health Sciences and Health Administration, Seton Hall University. “The recent CAHME reaccreditation reinforces our national reputation as one of the outstanding programs in the country.”



“CAHME accredited programs have successfully navigated a thorough and careful accreditation process managed by experts in the study and practice of healthcare management,” said Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, president and CEO of CAHME. “The program meets standards set by leading academics and practitioners. We recognize their commitment to the field.”

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 150 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management. For more information, visit cahme.org.

About Seton Hall University

One of the country’s leading Catholic universities, Seton Hall has been showing the world what great minds can do since 1856. Home to nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students and offering more than 90 rigorous majors, Seton Hall’s academic excellence has been singled out for distinction by The Princeton Review, US News & World Report and Bloomberg Businessweek. Seton Hall, which embraces students of all religions, prepares its graduates to be exemplary servant leaders and caring global citizens. Its attractive main campus is located in suburban South Orange, New Jersey, and is only 14 miles from New York City, offering a wealth of employment, internship, cultural and entertainment opportunities. A new independent economic analysis of the University found that Seton Hall provides a significant impact on New Jersey's economy, totaling over $1.6 billion annually and creating and sustaining nearly 10,000 jobs. The University’s nationally recognized School of Law is prominently located in downtown Newark. The University’s Interprofessional Health Sciences (IHS) campus in Clifton and Nutley, New Jersey, houses Seton Hall’s College of Nursing, its School of Health and Medical Sciences as well as the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine.

Media Contacts

Seton Hall University

Kristen Licciardi

kristen.licciardi@shu.edu