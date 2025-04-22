Congratulations to GMU, Recipient of the 2025 CAHME/George and Regi Herzlinger Award for Innovation in Education

Brenda Sheingold, on behalf of George Mason University, Accepting the CAHME/George and Regi Herzlinger Award for Innovation in Education﻿

This program is integral to driving meaningful change in the field and support CAHME's mission to advance the quality of healthcare management education.” — Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME

SPRING HOUSE , PA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- George Mason University, MHA Program has been named the 2025 recipient of the CAHME/George and Regi Herzlinger Award for Innovation in Education.

This award recognizes CAHME accredited programs that demonstrate exceptional potential to innovate and drive meaningful change in healthcare. The award was presented during the 10th Annual CAHME Awards Ceremony at the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) Congress on Healthcare Leadership on March 23, 2025.

“George Mason University was selected for its innovative response to the evolving healthcare landscape. The intercollegiate , collaborative case competition brings together MHA students from multiple top-tier universities, teaching them collaboration and problem-solving skills across institutions. This not only enhances teamwork but also prepares students to tackle complex issues in the diverse, multidisciplinary healthcare sector,” said Dr. Regina Herzlinger, DBA, Nancy R. McPherson Professor of Business Administration at the Harvard Business School.

“CAHME award recipients exemplify the dedication and excellence of programs shaping the future of healthcare leadership. These prestigious awards recognize programs that demonstrate an unwavering commitment to innovation, advocacy, and meaningful change in healthcare,” said Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME.

“The MHA program’s emphasis on innovative thinking and interdisciplinary collaboration has been pivotal in helping us step out of our comfort zones. Participation in the DMV Collaborative case competition was a transformative experience. It challenged us to apply classroom knowledge in real-world scenarios, engage with industry professionals, and develop creative solutions to complex healthcare issues,” said Elena Lyvers and Liza Lamichhane, MHA students at George Mason University.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has advanced the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 157 programs in over 40 states, territories, and provinces throughout the United States, Canada, and other countries. CAHME Accreditation is the benchmark for students and employers alike that ensures that students are well prepared to lead in healthcare management.

About the The CAHME/George and Regi Herzlinger Award

The CAHME/George and Regi Herzlinger Innovation Education Award recognizes George and Regi

Herzlinger’s breakthrough contributions in creating and inspiring medical innovations that changed

patients’ lives and helped entrepreneurs globally. It highlights the significant impact that CAHME Accredited

programs can have in providing the foundation for the principles of innovation for future leaders to be the

change needed in healthcare.

About the George Mason MHA Program

As the health care industry evolves, organizations need innovative leaders to improve operations and the quality of patient care. By joining the online MHA in Health Systems Management program from George Mason University one will develop the management expertise needed to help make health systems more efficient while delivering a high level of care to patients.

George Mason’s experienced faculty will immerse students in an evidence-based curriculum with opportunities for experiential learning, helping to develop the skills to lead teams within health systems. Students will engage with professors and peers throughout the program, building a professional network while enhancing teamwork abilities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.