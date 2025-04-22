Congratulations to FIU, Recipient of 2025 CAHME/Canon Award for Excellence in Sustainability in Healthcare Management

Miriam Weismann, on behalf of FIU, accepting the CAHME/Canon Award for Sustainability in Healthcare Management﻿ along with Debra Gillmeister and Anthony Stanowski

CAHME's mission is to advance the quality of healthcare management education, and these students are integral to creating the driving force for meaningful change in the field.” — Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME

SPRING HOUSE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida International University has been named the 2025 recipient of the CAHME/Canon Award for Excellence in Sustainability in Healthcare Management Education.

This award recognizes CAHME accredited programs which demonstrate exceptional potential to innovate and drive meaningful change in healthcare.

The award was presented during the 10th Annual CAHME Awards Ceremony at the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) Congress on Healthcare Leadership on March 23, 2025.

"Florida International University was selected for its unwavering commitment to cultivating a culture of environmental stewardship. The university is dedicated to reducing its environmental footprint through cross-departmental collaboration, creating valuable student opportunities and internships, and building impactful community partnerships. The FIU Office of University Sustainability promotes best practices that are not only sustainable and economically feasible but also socially just, demonstrating a holistic approach to environmental responsibility," said Paul Murphy, Vice President of Major Accounts & Vertical Markets at Canon.

“I am honored that Florida International University received the CAHME/Canon Award for Excellence in Sustainability in Healthcare Management Education. The mission of the FIU Office of University Sustainability is to create a culture of environmental stewardship at FIU. In alignment with FIU’s Strategic Plan, the office aims to reduce FIU’s negative impacts on the natural environment by collaborating across university departments, enhancing student opportunities and internships, and developing community partnerships. The office encourages environmental stewardship by instilling best practices that are sustainable, economically feasible, and socially just,” said Professor Miriam Weismann, JD, LLM, HCMBA Program Director at Florida International University.

“CAHME award recipients exemplify the dedication and excellence of programs shaping the future of healthcare leadership. These prestigious awards recognize programs that go beyond academic achievement, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to innovation, advocacy, and meaningful change in healthcare,” said Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME.

“The HCMBA program’s curriculum and its leaders encourage sustainability in many ways, and these messages have resonated with me and the rest of my cohort. This commitment to sustainability has taught me more about how to identify actionable opportunities for change and convert my knowledge into impactful decisions and processes. I feel much more confident assuming leadership roles at work and in class and driving conversations that lead to meaningful change in my organization,” said Zachary Pierce, Current Student at Florida International University.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has advanced the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 157 programs in over 40 states, territories, and provinces throughout the United States, Canada, and other countries. CAHME Accreditation is the benchmark for students and employers alike that ensures that students are well prepared to lead in healthcare management. For more information, visit cahme.org.

About the CAHME/Canon Award for Excellence in Sustainability in Healthcare Management Education

“At the heart of Canon’s commitment to the world community is the belief that we are building a better world for future generations.”

Joe Adachi, Chairman and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc.

This national award is inspired by Canon Solutions America’s contributions to a sustainable society. It serves to incorporate the ideals of sustainability in future healthcare leaders. It recognizes the significant influence of education on creating sustainable, inclusive, and socially responsible healthcare organizations.

About FIU's Healthcare MBA

FIU’s Healthcare MBA (HCMBA) program is designed for healthcare professionals who want to develop the business skills and leadership expertise needed to play an active role in the rapidly changing healthcare environment. It is an AACSB- and CAHME-accredited program that features a unique curriculum that weaves healthcare topics into every business course, taught by FIU’s world-class faculty known for their academic prestige and real-world experience.

This accelerated MBA program focuses on the complex real-world challenges facing professionals in healthcare administration, healthcare management, and executive healthcare positions by helping gain a deep understanding of the healthcare industry. Additionally, students will build the critical thinking, communication, and problem-solving skills required to excel in any leadership setting. The program offers unmatched opportunities to build relationships with a network of healthcare professionals and the university’s prominent healthcare alumni.

