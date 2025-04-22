Steven J. Szydlowski, DHA, of The University of Scranton﻿ wins the 2025 CAHME/Dolores Clement Fellow of the Year Award﻿

Steven Szydlowski accepting the 2025 CAHME/Dolores Clement Fellow of the Year Award﻿ with Anthony Stanowski

These students are integral to driving meaningful change in the field and support CAHME's mission to advance the quality of healthcare management education.” — Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME

SPRING HOUSE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steven J. Szydlowski, DHA, of the University of Scranton﻿, has been named the 2025 CAHME/Dolores Clement Fellow of the Year Award﻿ Recipient.

This scholarship recognizes students enrolled in CAHME accredited programs who demonstrate exceptional potential to innovate and drive meaningful change in healthcare. The award was presented during the 10th Annual CAHME Awards Ceremony at the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) Congress on Healthcare Leadership on March 23, 2025.

“CAHME scholarship recipients are a testament to the dedication of students who represent the future of healthcare leadership. These awards honor individuals who not only excel academically but also show an unwavering commitment to driving meaningful change in healthcare through innovation and advocacy,” said Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME.

"It is an honor to be the recipient of the CAHME/Dr. Dolores Clement Fellow of the Year Award. Dr. Clement has not only been a friend and colleague over the past two decades, but a mentor. She demonstrates qualities of integrity, rigor, compassion, and commitment to excellence among many others. My service to CAHME as a site member, standards council member, and other roles have provided me with the invaluable experience to learn and share best practices in Graduate Health Management Education with peers in academia and industry. I am grateful, humbled, and will continue to support the mission of CAHME to advance the quality of Healthcare Management Education," said Steven J. Szydlowski, DHA.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has advanced the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 157 programs in over 40 states, territories, and provinces throughout the United States, Canada, and other countries. CAHME Accreditation is the benchmark for students and employers alike that ensures that students are well prepared to lead in healthcare management.

About the CAHME/Dolores Clement Fellow of the Year Award

The CAHME/Dr. Dolores Clement Fellow of the Year Award recognizes a fellow that is nominated by other site visitors and programs visited, has a history of service as a fellow, for helping programs to succeed, and demonstrates a commitment to advance the quality of healthcare management education.

About the MHA Program at the University of Scranton

This program is unique because of it's CAHME Accreditation. Our MHA program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME). This acclaim shows your future employers that you’ve received an education that meets CAHME’s highest health administration education standards.

ACHE-aligned curriculum. The MHA curriculum is based on the ACHE Healthcare Leadership Alliance competency model, including 24 core competencies across five critical domains. Along with refined healthcare administration expertise, you’ll set yourself apart with invaluable leadership, communication and relationship management skills.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.