INTRODUCING AUTOVULNDB: A REVOLUTIONARY AUTOMOTIVE-SPECIFIC VULNERABILITY DATABASE
Enhancing Automotive Cybersecurity: Introducing AutoVulnDB, an Industry-Specific Vulnerability Database.WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of the dynamic vulnerability landscape and the increasing demand for industry-specific solutions, we are thrilled to announce the AutoVulnDB, a dedicated vulnerability database designed specifically for the automotive sector. Developed in close collaboration with VicOne, a subsidiary of Trend Micro, AutoVulnDB aims to complement and expand upon the foundational frameworks provided by NVD (National Vulnerability Database) and MITRE CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures), leveraging the innovative capabilities of Filigran developed OpenCTI.
The vulnerability management market is undergoing significant changes, including a shift towards decentralized sources of vulnerability information. Recognizing the need to support industry-related use cases, particularly in the automotive sector, AutoVulnDB combines existing information, experience, and structure from NVD and CVE databases while providing enhanced contextual and situational data specific to the transportation industry and more specifically, automotive.
Key Features of AutoVulnDB:
Searchable Interface: A user-friendly searchable interface designed for easy access to relevant vulnerability information.
Comprehensive Development: Includes both frontend and backend development to ensure seamless user experience.
Data Quality and Enrichment: A robust data pipeline incorporating quality checks and enrichment processes, ensuring the information is actionable and reliable.
Integration with ASRG: Links to existing automotive security intelligence available from the Automotive Security Research Group (ASRG).
This is a first step towards supporting trustworthy, industry-specific vulnerability sources. AutoVulnDB is created in a non-profit context, solely to enable better cyber-secure solutions for the automotive industry. This is a community-supported development and we need your feedback, contributions, and ideas to take the first version to the next level.
AutoVulnDB is now available to the public, and we encourage automotive industry professionals, cybersecurity experts, and researchers to explore the database and participate in its continuous improvement. Together, we can enhance the security of automotive systems and build a safer future.
Get Involved:
We invite you to get involved with AutoVulnDB by providing feedback, reporting functionality or data issues, and contributing to its ongoing development. To reach out, please contact us at hello@asrg.io.
Access AutoVulnDB:
https://asrg.io/autovulndb
About the Automotive Security Research Group (ASRG)
https://asrg.io/
ASRG is a non-profit initiative with an unwavering dedication to advancing security solutions for automotive products. Since its inception in 2017, ASRG has grown exponentially, boasting over 15,000 members across 65 locations worldwide. Make an impact, and join us in shaping the future of automotive security.
About VicOne
https://vicone.com/
VicOne, a subsidiary of Trend Micro, is dedicated to securing the future of the automotive industry through innovative cybersecurity solutions. Leveraging over 30 years of Trend Micro’s expertise, VicOne offers a comprehensive portfolio of software and services designed specifically for automotive manufacturers and suppliers. Their solutions are tailored to meet the rigorous demands of modern vehicles, providing unparalleled protection and deep security insights. VicOne's commitment extends to strategic partnerships and adherence to new standards and regulations, ensuring robust and future-ready cybersecurity coverage.
About Filigran
https://filigran.io/
Filigran, the home of OpenCTI and OpenBAS, founded in October 2022, stands out in the cyber tech ecosystem for its commitment to revolutionizing threat intelligence and its use within cybersecurity teams. Its mission is to develop innovative open-source solutions designed specifically to address the complex challenges organizations face in anticipating cyber risks and threats. Filigran solutions are used by more than 6,000 public and private organizations worldwide.
John Heldreth
Automotive Security Research Group
