Mandi Macias is dropping her new single, “F* UR F150” on 6.20.2024 and performing at the Viper Room in Los Angeles, July 5th at 7pmLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mandi Macias Set to Perform at The Viper Room with New Single "F* UR F150"**
Mandi Macias, the rising pop alternative sensation from Los Angeles, is set to take the stage at The Viper Room on July 5, 2024, at 7 PM. Known for her transparent and daring songwriting style, Mandi captivates audiences with her heartfelt melodies and reflective lyrics, bringing a unique and raw energy to every performance.
Following the success of her latest EP, "Teenage Eulogy," which has amassed over a million streams, Mandi continues to explore themes of self-discovery and growth in her music. Her new single, "F* UR F150," releases on June 20, 2024, promises to further showcase her bold artistic vision.
Mandi has previously graced the stages of iconic LA venues such as the Troubadour, the Whiskey a Go Go, and The Viper Room, consistently selling out shows with her dynamic performances. Her powerful live shows and passionate songwriting have earned her a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim.
Partnering with her distributor, Groover Obsessions, Mandi aims to empower others through her music, inspiring listeners to chase their dreams while staying true to themselves. Her upcoming performance at The Viper Room is set to be a night to remember, marking a significant milestone in her burgeoning career.
Don’t miss the chance to see Mandi Macias live at The Viper Room on July 5, 2024, and experience the debut of her new single, "F* UR F150."
**Event Details:**
- **Date:** July 5, 2024
- **Time:** 7:00 PM
- **Venue:** The Viper Room, Los Angeles, CA
For tickets and more information, visit [The Viper Room’s website](http://www.viperroom.com).
**About Mandi Macias:**
Mandi Macias is a pop alternative artist from Los Angeles, California. Renowned for her transparent and daring songwriting style, she captivates audiences with her heartfelt melodies and reflective lyrics. Her latest EP, "Teenage Eulogy," has garnered over a million streams, resonating with listeners as it explores themes of self-discovery and growth. With her upcoming single, "F* UR F150," Mandi aims to further establish herself as a bold and empowering voice in the music industry.
