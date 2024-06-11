VizConnect, Inc. (OTC: VIZC) Announces New Spec Home Agreement with Graiver Home Construction
This collaboration is not just a business agreement, it is a strategic alignment of two leaders in their respective fields aiming to revolutionize the real estate market in Maine.”PORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VizConnect, Inc. (OTC: VIZC) Announces New Spec Home Agreement with Graiver Home Construction
VizConnect, Inc., a leading provider of global business development consulting services, is thrilled to announce a significant new investment in the real estate sector through a spec home agreement with Graiver Home Construction, LLC, a renowned home builder based in Maine. This marks a significant milestone in VizConnect's strategic expansion into real estate development and is poised to set new standards in the housing market.
Loni Graiver, CEO of Graiver Home Construction, LLC, brings a wealth of experience and an exceptional track record in the real estate industry. His company has been at the forefront of building quality homes in Maine, known for its ability to deliver outstanding homes efficiently and economically.
Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnect, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership; "We are excited to enter this agreement with Graiver Home Construction, LLC, a company that not only matches our high standards but also shares our vision for innovation and efficiency in real estate development. This collaboration is not just a business agreement, it is a strategic alignment of two leaders in their respective fields aiming to revolutionize the real estate market in Maine."
Under the spec home agreement, VizConnect will leverage its expertise in business development and strategic financing to support Graiver Home Construction, LLC in developing spec homes that meet the growing demand for high-quality, economically priced housing in Maine. This venture is expected to benefit both companies through shared resources, increased market reach, and faster execution of development projects. The first spec home already underway and being built is located at Intrepid Drive in Brunswick, Maine which is part of the Phase 2 development buildout of the very successful and popular Brunswick Landing Village.
Loni Graiver, commenting on the agreement, said, "This long-term partnership with VizConnect will enhance our capabilities to build and sell homes at an unprecedented pace. Our combined strengths will enable us to capitalize on market opportunities quickly and efficiently."
VizConnect's strategic foray into real estate development is part of its broader strategy to diversify its portfolio and enter into partnerships that bring long-term value to its stakeholders. Under the terms of the spec home agreement, VizConnect expects to earn revenue of $60,000 to $80,000 upon completion and sale of the jointly developed home. The company is committed to exploring new advanced technologies in home building and harnessing synergies that accelerate growth and innovation.
About Graiver Home Construction, LLC:
Graiver Home Construction, LLC, which is also affiliated with Graiver Homes, Inc., is a local, family owned, new home builder that specializes in delivering clients the most home for their money. The principals of Graiver Home Construction, Loni Graiver and Nick Coppola, places quality first and provides a real value-added experience for their customers. Graiver Home Construction has the ability to buy land for clients without the need for them to obtain a construction loan – building and selling the home as a completed package. Since 2010 Graiver Homes has also built more residential single-family homes than anyone else in Maine. The model is simple: Build fast, build economically, accept slightly lower prices, and sell quickly. 1,100 homes later, the model continues to prove to be a winner. Maine is very unique, as it is not a large enough market to attract large, publicly traded home builders. In addition, the terrain, weather, and lack of trades offer more barriers to entry in the residential building market in Maine. Graiver Home Construction has found an ultra, unique niche as one of the only builders in the Greater Portland, Maine area who can buy lots of land in bulk and go vertical without the need for financing.
For additional information: Please contact Loni Graiver via email us at info@graiverhomes.com or via the website http://www.GraiverHomes.com/.
About VizConnect, Inc.:
VizConnect, Inc. specializes in assisting companies with global business development consulting services. The Company’s portfolio of services includes real estate acquisition and development, equity building, debt removal, revenue generation, and asset acquirement. VizConnect is targeting key industry sectors in the areas of real estate, green energy production, pharmaceutical and disruptive technologies including AI initiatives and blockchain-based platform solutions offering broad market engagement and diverse opportunities for partnership and growth. The company’s experienced Team is driven to increase customers’ value, maximizing existing capabilities, improving shareholder performance and profitability, increasing cost efficiencies, optimizing workflow processes through continuous improvement and simplifying business strategies for successful outcomes.
For additional information: Please contact Temba Mahaka via email us at Info@VizConnect.com or via the website http://www.VizConnect.com/.
