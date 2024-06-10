Maryland State Police Charge Man In Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Wicomico County

June 10, 2024

(SALISBURY, MD) – Maryland State Police charged a man suspected of killing three people following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred last month in Wicomico County.

The suspect, Jay Richard Bynum, 59, of Seaford, Delaware, is charged with three counts of negligent manslaughter by auto, three counts of criminal negligent manslaughter by vehicle, three counts of negligent auto homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence, three counts of homicide by motor vehicle while impaired, driving under the influence and driving while intoxicated. He is being held without bond.

Shortly before 2:50 a.m. on May 19, troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack responded to a report of a head-on crash on southbound US Route 13, south of St. Luke’s Road in Wicomico County. According to a preliminary investigation, Bynum was driving a 2013 Dodge Durango north in southbound lanes of Route 13 when he crashed into a 2016 Subaru Impreza.

The driver of the Subaru, Dean Alexander Dennison, 21, and Sierra Rain Merchant, 20, both of New York, were declared deceased at the scene. Their 1-year-old child, Grayson Dennison, was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital and later to Johns Hopkins Children Hospital, where he died. Bynum was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. The Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office has been consulted in this case. The crash remains under investigation.

###

