AMERICAN RED CROSS ALUMNI NETWORK LAUNCHES TO CONNECT FORMER EMPLOYEES FOR CONTINUED SERVICE
Join Now to Realize Your Next Chapter of Impact
The American Red Cross's mission extends to everyone, and by creating a network for all former employees -- not just retirees -- we can build a more enduring legacy.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Red Cross Retiree Association (ARCRA) is thrilled to announce its relaunch as the American Red Cross Alumni Network (ARCAN), a vibrant new community designed to connect and inspire former Red Cross employees dedicated to service and making a positive difference.
— ARCAN President Mary Buszuwski
"Our journey toward this transformation has spanned years, fueled by a commitment to reach a wider, more inclusive demographic of Red Crossers,” said ARCAN President Mary Buszuwski. “The American Red Cross's mission extends to everyone, and by creating a network for all former employees, not just retirees, we can build a more enduring legacy.”
Key Highlights:
New Identity and New Logo:
ARCRA is now ARCAN, open to all former employees of the American Red Cross. Faithful Red Cross retirees are the roots of this network.
New Website:
The website (redcrossalumni.org) serves as a central hub, offering member stories, programs, resources and opportunities to engage. It is intended to emphasize the diversity of experiences and provide spaces for increased collaboration.
Fresh Newsletter:
The ARCAN newsletter has a revamped look, engaging a broader membership while staying true to existing shared values.
Social Media:
By adding dedicated LinkedIn and Facebook pages, ARCAN provides additional avenues for members to interact and build an inclusive community that complements ARCAN’s other resources.
• Professional Networking: The ARCAN LinkedIn page offers a valuable platform for alumni to showcase their expertise, reconnect with former colleagues for potential professional opportunities and stay up-to-date on industry trends.
• Casual Connection: ARCAN’s Facebook page provides a space for alumni to share stories, memories and updates among their Red Cross community.
ARCAN is more than a network; it is a dynamic community. “We eagerly await member’s contributions and look forward to the next chapter of impact we will create together. Our transition allows us to better understand member needs and interests, and for members to provide feedback and suggestions for future initiatives,” said Buszuwski.
Join the ARCAN Community and continue the Red Cross mission of service:
• Website: https://redcrossalumni.org
• Phone: 202-303-8779
• Email: info@redcrossalumni.org
• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/american-red-cross-alumni-network
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/redcrossalumni.org
###
The American Red Cross Alumni Network (ARCAN) is a member community open to more than 55,000 former employees of the American Red Cross in the U.S. and around the world. Founded in 2024, we are independent from the American Red Cross, but it is our Red Cross experiences that unite us.
