eHealth Technologies™ Chief Executive Officer Named to the Rochester Business Journal's Power 30 Health Care List
I’m honored to receive this recognition by the Rochester Business Journal and would like to recognize our innovative team members who are dedicated to improving the clinician and patient experience.”ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dan Torrens, chief executive officer of eHealth Technologies, was named to the Rochester Business Journal's “Power 30 Health Care List” for 2023.
The Power 30 Health Care list includes leaders who have played a significant role in helping improve the health of the Rochester community and beyond, reimagining ways to keep patients and team members safe, and pushing innovation forward to address challenges – all while demonstrating great leadership.
As CEO, Dan Torrens has focused on leading his team to address industry challenges surrounding the amount of time it takes to collect medical records, images, and pathology labs. “I’m honored to receive this recognition by the Rochester Business Journal and would like to recognize our innovative team members who are dedicated to improving the clinician and patient experience,” said Torrens. “This recognition is a testament to our collective vision of advancing the delivery of life-altering care for as many patients as possible.”
Visit the Rochester Business Journal’s website to see the complete Power 30 Health Care List and read about the healthcare industry’s challenges and opportunities from Torrens’ perspective.
About eHealth Technologies
eHealth Technologies is a leading healthcare technology company that advances the delivery of life-altering care.
We do this by expediting the collection of medical records, images, and pathology materials to help patients avoid duplicate testing and allow clinicians to create comprehensive care plans that get their patients on the road to recovery, quickly.
Our team of experts take great pride in working behind the scenes to help millions of patients benefit from faster access to lifesaving medical services ranging from cancer care to organ transplants to emergency care.
We have helped over 2.5 million patients and continue to make a difference in hundreds of thousands of lives every year and are proud to be trusted by the top health systems throughout the United States.
Visit www.eHealthTechnologies.com.
