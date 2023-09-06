eHealth Technologies™ Chief Executive Officer Named to the Rochester Business Journal's Power 30 Health Care List

Dan Torrens, chief executive officer of eHealth Technologies, was named to the Rochester Business Journal's “Power 30 Health Care List” for 2023

"This recognition is a testament to our collective vision of advancing the delivery of life-altering care for as many patients as possible" -- Dan Torrens

I’m honored to receive this recognition by the Rochester Business Journal and would like to recognize our innovative team members who are dedicated to improving the clinician and patient experience.” — Dan Torrens