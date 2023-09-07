eHealth Technologies™ Named by Digital Health Hub Foundation as a Quarterfinalist in its 2023 Digital Health Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- eHealth Technologies, a leading healthcare technology company focused on improving the clinician and patient experience, has been named a quarterfinalist in the best-in-class track in the clinical diagnostic device, platform, or tool category for Digital Health Hub Foundation’s 2023 Digital Health Awards.
The Digital Health Hub Foundation awards recognizes the achievements of innovative health tech companies that are dramatically improving healthcare through the use of technology in the digital health industry in two tracks and 13 categories. Companies from all across the world have been evaluated by a panel of esteemed judges from the digital health world.
“This year has been our most competitive yet as we've received a great surge in submissions, numbering in the thousands, pouring in from companies around the world. We are so impressed by the pioneering work in digital health happening on a global scale. Congratulations to all of our quarterfinalists on their notable success,” said Mark Goldstein, Founder and Chairman, Digital Health Hub Foundation Digital Health Awards.
“We are honored to be named a quarterfinalist in this year’s Digital Health Awards,” said Dan Torrens, CEO, eHealth Technologies. “I’m very proud of the innovative work that the product team is doing with eHealth Connect® to ensure clinical teams across the country have timely access to comprehensive medical histories so that their patients can have meaningful initial appointments.”
eHealth Technologies is excited to have eHealth Connect® recognized as one of 16 quarterfinalists in the clinical diagnostic device, platform, or tool category. This honor encourages us to continue innovating to find new ways to further decrease a patient’s time to treatment and to better streamline the entire medical information retrieval process so that patients can get access to the life-altering care they need as quickly as possible.
About eHealth Technologies
eHealth Technologies is a leading healthcare technology company that advances the delivery of life-altering care.
We do this by expediting the collection of medical records, images, and pathology materials to help patients avoid duplicate testing and allow clinicians to create comprehensive care plans that get their patients on the road to recovery, quickly.
Our team of experts take great pride in working behind the scenes to help millions of patients benefit from faster access to lifesaving medical services ranging from cancer care to organ transplants to emergency care.
We have helped over 2.5 million patients and continue to make a difference in hundreds of thousands of lives every year and are proud to be trusted by the top health systems throughout the United States.
Visit www.eHealthTechnologies.com.
About Digital Health Hub Foundation
Our mission is to help the world’s next best innovative healthcare companies scale and grow. Founded in 2017 on the campus of UCSF in San Francisco, our now 30,000-member community consists of thousands of early-to late-stage healthcare companies and highly qualified healthcare industry providers, payors, experts, mentors, investors, clinicians and researchers who participate in our annual awards ceremony where we bring together the industry to honor and validate the best of the best and celebrate the technological advances in healthcare and the impact it has.
Neal Gorman
NRG Communications
+1 212-203-3889
email us here