The 36th Antique & Classic Boat Festival and Coastal Arts Fair Is Happening this Weekend
To be held at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St, Michaels, Maryland -- June 14-16, 2024
The Antique & Classic Boat Society (ACBS)-Chesapeake Bay Chapter will display nearly 100 vintage sport and fishing boats during one of the largest classic boat shows in the Mid-Atlantic region.”ST MICHAELS, MD, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s been a tradition for many families on Father’s Day Weekend to head out to the annual Antique & Classic Boat Festival and Coastal Arts Fair at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum (CBMM) in the charming town of St. Michaels. That’s because there will be activities for all ages to enjoy during this 36th annual three-day event to take place June 14-16.
— Alicia Boardman, ACBS-Chesapeake Bay Chairperson
Members of The Antique & Classic Boat Society (ACBS)-Chesapeake Bay Chapter will display nearly 100 vintage sport and fishing boats in water and on land during one of the largest classic boat shows in the Mid-Atlantic region.
With the theme, “It’s All About Fishing,” visitors will get a close-up view of antique and classic boats, such as a 1913 75’ Matthews Commuter, a 1951 22’ Chris Craft Sportsman Utility, a 1955 38’ Rybovich Sportfish, a 1962 17’ Boston Whaler, a 1969 22’ Chris Craft Utility, as well as Egg Harbors, Lymans, Grand Banks and more. There also will be a Field of Dreams for those looking to purchase a classic or antique boat.
Throughout the day, families can stroll the 17-acre CBMM campus, which recently completed state-of-the-art upgrades to the museum and exhibits. When not talking to the captains about their extraordinary boats, stroll through the juried Coastal Arts Fair to search for unique works of maritime arts, or stop in at the beer and spirits tent. For the kids, there will be free activities such as a scavenger hunt and a Build-a-Boat workshop. On Saturday and Sunday, visitors can sign up for a free boat ride in St. Michaels harbor on one of these pristine show boats (weather permitting).
In keeping with this year’s fishing theme, Friday and Saturday will feature Boating History Talks in the air-conditioned auditorium. Topics are: “Saving Classic Cruisers with Today’s Composites, including Wooden Ryboviches,” “Vintage and Effective Fishing Lures for Bayside Angling,” “Secrets to Preparing and Cooking Chesapeake Fish and Shellfish,” “Chasing Crabs & Rockfish, Tonging Oysters – The Chesapeake Motor Deadrise from 1900 to 2000,” “Hemingway to Hepburn: How America ‘Invented’ Sportfishing and Sportfishermen Boats,” “Fishing on the Chesapeake – from Native Americans to the One-Lungers,” “Collecting Classic Rods & Reels, plus Fishing Accessories,” “Amazing History of Boston Whaler 1950s- 1980s,” “Early Classic Center Console Boats of the 20th Century,” “Who Built the Finest Mid-Century Sportfishing Boats?” and “Love Those Lymans – Why Fishermen Prefer Lapstrakes.”
To pre-purchase your tickets to the festival, visit cbmm.org or click here. CBMM is located at 213 N. Talbot St., St. Michaels, Md.
For more information about the show, email chesapeakebayacbs@gmail.com or call Boat Chairperson Alicia Boardman at (443) 690-0567.
* * *
ACBS-Chesapeake Bay is one of the 57 U.S. & Canadian chapters of The Antique and Classic Boat Society, Inc. and has more than 200 members enrolled representing more than six states. The Chesapeake Bay Chapter welcomes individuals and families who share a common interest in antique and classic boats. It hosts numerous member activities and sponsors the Antique and Classic Boat Festival in St. Michaels, Md., every June so members can meet, share experiences, exchange information and expand their knowledge of historic, antique and classic boats – both wood and fiberglass. Its objective is to generate enthusiasm for all aspects of members’ interest in sustaining, maintaining and preserving antique and classic boats.
To learn more about ACBS-Chesapeake Bay, visit the website and follow the chapter on Facebook.
Alicia Boardman
The Antique & Classic Boat Society (ACBS)-Chesapeake Bay
2023652512 ext.
waterworks162@gmail.com