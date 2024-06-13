Vegan Chef Naama Ariel: Crafts Culinary Magic at Lands in Love Hotel and Forest in Costa Rica

Naama Ariel's journey from Jerusalem to Costa Rica, and her transformation from a flight attendant and music producer to a beloved 100% vegan head chef, is a testament to her dedication to creating a better world.

Canasta Mexicana made with vegan chicken fajitas, lettuce, beans, cheese, tomato salad, chives, avocado and custard. The menu is an eclectic mix of international flavors, featuring Italian, Israeli, Mexican, and Costa Rican cuisines.

Shawarma with Mediterranean grilled vegan meat, salad, pepitoria (squash seeds) and sesame seeds ground into a fine powder, tahnini with french fries or rice. The dishes at Lands in Love are crafted from scratch, free from artificial additives and preservatives.

Lands in Love Hotel and Resort features "Animal Love," a no-kill rescue sanctuary, that embodies the tight-knit community’s dedication to animal welfare.

With more than 100 all vegan dishes and desserts on the menu, we show that it's not necessary to kill animals to eat delicious food. Everything is free from artificial additives and preservatives.”
— Naama Ariel, Lands in Love head chef for the past 18 years.
SAN RAMON, ALAJUELA, COSTA RICA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If food is your love language, you will connect with a Costa Rican vegan restaurant that will nourish your body, mind, heart, and soul. Jerusalem born Naama Ariel has been the culinary heart and soul of Lands in Love, serving as the head chef for 18 years. Yet, her connection to this magical place runs even deeper, spanning 33 years as part of a tight-knit community. "We came here 18 years ago together to establish this place of love, life, and peace," Naama reminisces, reflecting on the journey that brought her and her fellow vegan friends from Israel to the enchanting cloud forest of Costa Rica.

Naama is one of the 16 vegan friends who left Israel with a shared dream. "We lived in the same country but were all from different parts of Israel. I was the only one from Jerusalem," she recalls. Their bond was forged through a mutual love for animals, a passion that ultimately led them to create Lands in Love. Naama and the group of men and women along with their pets, 30 dogs and 50 cats, made the journey to start a new life in Costa Rica.

Located on Route 702, road San Ramon to La Fortuna, 32 km from San Ramon, Alajuela, Costa Rica, Lands in Love is a hidden gem nestled in the cloud forest, just 75 miles from the San Jose Airport. Next to the 280-acre resort is the sanctuary "Animal Love," a no-kill rescue center that embodies the community’s dedication to animal welfare.

Naama's path to becoming a chef was unconventional. "My background is not just as a chef; it’s much more than that," she explains. With a diverse career that included studying political science, working as a music producer, and serving as a flight attendant, Naama sought a life with greater purpose. "I wanted to do something that gives back to the world," she shares. This led her to the kitchen, where she found a new way to make a positive impact.

At Lands in Love, the culinary philosophy is centered around healthy, plant-based food. "With more than 100 vegan dishes available, we want to demonstrate people that it's not necessary to kill animals to eat delicious food," Naama asserts. The dishes at Lands in Love are crafted from scratch, free from artificial additives and preservatives, ensuring a wholesome and authentic dining experience. The menu is an eclectic mix of international flavors, featuring Italian, Israeli, Mexican, and Costa Rican cuisines, catering to diverse tastes.

"Growing up in Philadelphia, vegan food was not the focus of my family's dinner table," said Commander Tracey D. Wilson, a humanitarian and recent guest of the resort. "The food prepared by Naama and her team, transcended my expectations of the extensive 100% vegan menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The deliciousness and the presentation were a true reflection of the resort's mission to promote love and community for their visitors and protect animals."

The restaurant extends its reach beyond the hotel. "We have another restaurant on the road called "Loveat," where local people and tourists can enjoy our food without staying at the hotel," Naama explains. This inclusive approach allows both guests and travelers to savor the delightful vegan meals, smoothies and desserts.

For aspiring chefs, Lands in Love offers unique opportunities. Naama welcomes vegan chefs to join their team, fostering a collaborative environment where ideas and techniques are shared. "It would be a pleasure to have someone join us for joint ventures," she says. The hotel also offers cooking lessons, allowing visitors to learn and explore vegan cooking.

This remote resort is not just a retreat for travelers but also a vital refuge for countless animals that receive medical care, shelter, and a second chance for a better life. Lands in Love underscores the challenges of sustaining such an ambitious program, from funding and resources to the emotional toll of rescuing and rehabilitating abandoned, mistreated and injured animals. Despite these hurdles, the team remains committed to their mission, advocating for animal rights and striving to create a compassionate environment where both animals and humans can thrive.

A significant aspect of Lands in Love is its commitment to animal welfare. Proceeds from the restaurant support "Animal Love," the rescue center that houses around 1,600 animals. "We do everything for them like they were family members," Naama emphasizes, highlighting the extensive care provided, from regular feeding to complex medical treatments.

The hotel's hours of operations are flexible, accommodating guests' needs. "If someone wants to come at a different time, they can call us. We almost never say no," Naama states, emphasizing their dedication to hospitality. The venue is also versatile, accommodating various events such as weddings, workshops, and wellness retreats.

Reflecting on the philosophy of Lands in Love, Naama emphasizes the importance of empathy and community. "Life has much more meaning when you share it with friends and make a positive impact," she says. Despite the geographical distance, Naama and her community remain connected to their roots in Israel, visiting family and staying updated on current events.

Naama Ariel's journey from Jerusalem to Costa Rica, and her transformation from a flight attendant and music producer to a beloved head chef, is a testament to her dedication to creating a better world. Her story at Lands in Love is one of compassion, community, and culinary excellence, inviting everyone to experience the joy of living a life filled with purpose and empathy. Lands in Love is truly a magical place of healing, love, health, clean living, and the Lands in Love Adventure Center. Learn more at www.landsinlove.com or contact Platinum Star Public Relations to interview Chef Naama or other members of the Lands in Love community at MarieLemelle@platinumstarpr.com.

To volunteer at the resort or animal rescue center, provide support or adopt the animals, go to

Volunteer: https://animallove.cr/volunteer/
Donate: https://animallove.cr/donations/donation-top/
Adopt: https://animallove.cr/adoptions/

Follow Lands in Love and Animal Love on Social Media:
Lands in Love IG: https://www.instagram.com/landsinlove_tierrasenamor/
Animal Rescue IG: https://www.instagram.com/animalloverescue/

Lands in Love - A Vegan Culinary Experience and Way of Life

Vegan Chef Naama Ariel: Crafts Culinary Magic at Lands in Love Hotel and Forest in Costa Rica

