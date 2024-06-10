Teton Pass road failure, long term closure expected

The roadway at milepost 12.8 on Wyoming State Highway 22, Teton Pass, has catastrophically failed, and a long term closure is expected. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) crews, along with contract crews from Evans Construction, were working in the area to construct a detour around the damage, but the landslide continued to move, taking out the whole road. No crews were hurt in the process, and no equipment was damaged.

WYDOT had contracted crews from Evans Construction on the pass to construct a temporary repair for the landslide at milepost 12.8. Crews were working last night to remove guardrail and had begun preparing for the removal of the pavement.

WYDOT is now reviewing a long term solution and repairs, and more information on planning efforts will be available soon.

In addition, the mudslide at milepost 15 on Teton Pass, has breached the roadway with mud and debris, overwhelming the channeled drainage ditch and culvert. Crews are working on clearing the mud and debris this morning.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. To receive alerts on this and other road conditions and closures, drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.