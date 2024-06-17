Local Housing Fair & Expo: Empowering Homeownership in Newark, NJ
Free Resources and Expert Guidance for Aspiring HomeownersNEWARK, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Central Jersey Association of Realtors® (NCJAR), in partnership with the Metropolitan Baptist Church, is thrilled to invite the community to the Local Housing Fair & Expo. This free event aims to provide valuable resources for anyone interested in homeownership.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024
Time: 9:00 am - 2:00 pm (Doors open at 8:45 am)
Location: Metropolitan Baptist Church, 149 Springfield Avenue, Newark, New Jersey 07103
Why Attend?
Attending the housing fair offers numerous benefits for prospective home buyers. Learn about down payment assistance programs specifically designed to help first-time home buyers. Additionally, get valuable tips on credit repair to improve credit score and qualify for a mortgage. The fair provides an opportunity to speak with housing professionals who can guide attendees through the entire home buying process. Moreover, it offers the chance to explore affordable housing options in Newark and nearby areas, making the housing fair a comprehensive resource for anyone looking to buy a home.
Admission is Free!
At NCJAR, we believe that everyone deserves access to affordable housing. This event is a fantastic opportunity to get the information and support you need to make homeownership a reality.
RSVP Today by visiting www.homebuyer.ncjar.com
Don't miss this chance to take a step closer to owning a own home. Come and join us at the Housing Fair & Expo and start your journey toward homeownership!
