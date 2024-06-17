Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,548 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,679 in the last 365 days.

Local Housing Fair & Expo: Empowering Homeownership in Newark, NJ

FREE HOUSING FAIR & EXPO 6/29/2024

FREE HOUSING FAIR & EXPO 6/29/2024

Free Resources and Expert Guidance for Aspiring Homeowners

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Central Jersey Association of Realtors® (NCJAR), in partnership with the Metropolitan Baptist Church, is thrilled to invite the community to the Local Housing Fair & Expo. This free event aims to provide valuable resources for anyone interested in homeownership.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024
Time: 9:00 am - 2:00 pm (Doors open at 8:45 am)
Location: Metropolitan Baptist Church, 149 Springfield Avenue, Newark, New Jersey 07103

Why Attend?
Attending the housing fair offers numerous benefits for prospective home buyers. Learn about down payment assistance programs specifically designed to help first-time home buyers. Additionally, get valuable tips on credit repair to improve credit score and qualify for a mortgage. The fair provides an opportunity to speak with housing professionals who can guide attendees through the entire home buying process. Moreover, it offers the chance to explore affordable housing options in Newark and nearby areas, making the housing fair a comprehensive resource for anyone looking to buy a home.

Admission is Free!

At NCJAR, we believe that everyone deserves access to affordable housing. This event is a fantastic opportunity to get the information and support you need to make homeownership a reality.

RSVP Today by visiting www.homebuyer.ncjar.com

Don't miss this chance to take a step closer to owning a own home. Come and join us at the Housing Fair & Expo and start your journey toward homeownership!

Ella Mae Gading-Delacruz
NCJAR
+1 973-425-0110
info@ncjar.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

Local Housing Fair & Expo: Empowering Homeownership in Newark, NJ

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more