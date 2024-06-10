Flood Risk Solutions (FRS) Partners with VYRD to offer Tech-Savvy Flood Insurance Products
EINPresswire.com/ -- Flood Risk Solutions (FRS) Partners with VYRD to offer Tech-Savvy Flood Insurance Products
Flood Risk Solutions (FRS) is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with VYRD to provide a comprehensive suite of flood insurance products and sophisticated flood rating technology to VYRD's agency partners. This collaboration aims to expedite the delivery of multiple flood solutions, enhancing the tech-savvy insurance services available to VYRD's network.
Innovative Partnership to Benefit VYRD's Agency Partners
By partnering with FRS, VYRD reaffirms its commitment to delivering cutting-edge insurance solutions. VYRD's agency partners will now have access to FRS's advanced flood insurance products, ensuring they can offer their clients a diverse range of coverage options quickly and efficiently. This collaboration underscores VYRD's dedication to leveraging modern tools and technology to meet the evolving needs of Florida homeowners.
About VYRD:
VYRD is revolutionizing Florida homeowners' insurance with a customer-centric approach, utilizing modern technology to ensure policyholders have the protection they need. Built by Floridians for Floridians, VYRD is dedicated to creating innovative insurance solutions from the ground up.
What Makes VYRD Different?
• Deep Expertise: VYRD’s leadership team boasts over 272 years of combined experience insuring homes in Florida. By partnering with both local and national companies, VYRD meets the unique needs of its policyholders.
• Financial Strength: VYRD's financial model emphasizes balance sheet strength, maintaining a Financial Stability Rating® “A” Exceptional from Demotech, Inc. This rating ensures VYRD's ability to pay claims, regardless of economic fluctuations.
• Tech-Forward: VYRD is committed to integrating cutting-edge policy management, investing in R&D to offer market-leading solutions that mitigate losses, enhance claims handling, and provide proactive protection tailored to the Florida lifestyle.
About Flood Risk Solutions (FRS):
With over 60 years of combined leadership experience in the flood insurance sector, FRS stands as the premier partner for nationwide flood protection. FRS redefines flood risk management by offering a comprehensive suite of primary, excess, and parametric coverages across all states and flood zones. All products are rated "A" by AM Best or better, ensuring top-tier protection for policyholders.
Chad LaTour
Flood Risk Solutions (FRS) is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with VYRD to provide a comprehensive suite of flood insurance products and sophisticated flood rating technology to VYRD's agency partners. This collaboration aims to expedite the delivery of multiple flood solutions, enhancing the tech-savvy insurance services available to VYRD's network.
Innovative Partnership to Benefit VYRD's Agency Partners
By partnering with FRS, VYRD reaffirms its commitment to delivering cutting-edge insurance solutions. VYRD's agency partners will now have access to FRS's advanced flood insurance products, ensuring they can offer their clients a diverse range of coverage options quickly and efficiently. This collaboration underscores VYRD's dedication to leveraging modern tools and technology to meet the evolving needs of Florida homeowners.
About VYRD:
VYRD is revolutionizing Florida homeowners' insurance with a customer-centric approach, utilizing modern technology to ensure policyholders have the protection they need. Built by Floridians for Floridians, VYRD is dedicated to creating innovative insurance solutions from the ground up.
What Makes VYRD Different?
• Deep Expertise: VYRD’s leadership team boasts over 272 years of combined experience insuring homes in Florida. By partnering with both local and national companies, VYRD meets the unique needs of its policyholders.
• Financial Strength: VYRD's financial model emphasizes balance sheet strength, maintaining a Financial Stability Rating® “A” Exceptional from Demotech, Inc. This rating ensures VYRD's ability to pay claims, regardless of economic fluctuations.
• Tech-Forward: VYRD is committed to integrating cutting-edge policy management, investing in R&D to offer market-leading solutions that mitigate losses, enhance claims handling, and provide proactive protection tailored to the Florida lifestyle.
About Flood Risk Solutions (FRS):
With over 60 years of combined leadership experience in the flood insurance sector, FRS stands as the premier partner for nationwide flood protection. FRS redefines flood risk management by offering a comprehensive suite of primary, excess, and parametric coverages across all states and flood zones. All products are rated "A" by AM Best or better, ensuring top-tier protection for policyholders.
Chad LaTour
Flood Risk Solutions, Inc.
+1 941-226-4212
email us here