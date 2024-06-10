Iowans Encouraged to Visit Farmers Markets, Vouchers Available for Low-Income Seniors and WIC Recipients

Low-income seniors and WIC recipients can use vouchers to purchase fresh, local and nutritious produce at participating vendors



DES MOINES, Iowa (June 10, 2024) – As summer kicks off, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is encouraging Iowa families to visit and support the more than 200 farmers markets located across the state. Farmers markets and farm stands provide consumers with easy access to local fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey, cut flowers, eggs, meat, cheese, craft beer, Iowa wine and many other fresh or prepared products.

“Farmers markets are wonderful events that can bring a community together. I'm excited that a growing number of vendors across the state are also Choose Iowa members. I encourage consumers to look for the Choose Iowa logo when they are searching for Iowa grown, Iowa raised and Iowa made food, beverages and ag products,” said Secretary Naig. “Our Farmers Market Nutrition Program is also offering vouchers to eligible low-income seniors and WIC recipients, which participating vendors will accept as payment for their produce.”

A directory of community farmers markets and farms stands, including those who are participating in the Farmers Market Nutrition Program, is available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website. For a list of current Choose Iowa members as well as information about what’s in season, visit chooseiowa.com.

The Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP), which helps Iowans in need purchase fresh, locally grown produce and also supports Iowa farmers by building market demand for their products, is administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship in partnership with the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.

Iowa residents 60 years or older with a low income may be eligible to receive Farmers Market Vouchers through the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. These vouchers may be used to purchase fresh, local produce and honey at participating farmers markets and farmstands across the state. Eligible individuals may apply to receive farmers market vouchers through the Area Agency on Aging that serves their county. To learn more and request an application, call 866-468-7887 to contact the Area Agency on Aging serving your county. Income eligibility guidelines are available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website. Vouchers may also be available for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) recipients and those guidelines are available on the Department’s website.



For more information on participating in the FMNP, contact John Krzton-Presson at 515-725-1179 or FarmersMarket@IowaAgriculture.gov.

