Local Housing Fair & Expo: Empowering Homeownership in Paterson, NJ

FREE HOUSING FAIR & EXPO 6/15/2024

Unlocking Opportunities for First-Time Home Buyers and Affordable Housing Solutions

PATERSON, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Central Jersey Association of Realtors NCJAR ), in partnership with local community organizations, is thrilled to announce the Housing Fair & Expo in Paterson. This free event will serve as a valuable resource for individuals and families interested in homeownership.Event Details:- Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024- Time: 9:00 am - 2:00 pm (Doors open at 8:45 am)- Location: International High School, 200 Grand Street, Paterson, NJ 07501Why Attend?- Down Payment Assistance: Discover programs designed to assist first-time home buyers.- Credit Repair: Gain insights and tips on improving your credit score to qualify for a mortgage.- Expert Advice: Interact with housing professionals who can guide you through the home buying process.- Affordable Housing: Explore affordable housing options available in Paterson and surrounding areas.Admission is Free.We firmly believe that everyone deserves access to affordable housing. This event presents a fantastic opportunity to obtain the information and support needed to make homeownership a reality.RSVP Today: Secure a spot by visiting www.homebuyer.ncjar.com Don’t miss this chance to take a significant step closer to owning your own home. Join us at the Housing Fair & Expo and embark on your journey toward homeownership.