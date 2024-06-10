Submit Release
Local Housing Fair & Expo: Empowering Homeownership in Paterson, NJ

Unlocking Opportunities for First-Time Home Buyers and Affordable Housing Solutions

PATERSON, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Central Jersey Association of Realtors® (NCJAR), in partnership with local community organizations, is thrilled to announce the Housing Fair & Expo in Paterson. This free event will serve as a valuable resource for individuals and families interested in homeownership.

Event Details:
- Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024
- Time: 9:00 am - 2:00 pm (Doors open at 8:45 am)
- Location: International High School, 200 Grand Street, Paterson, NJ 07501

Why Attend?
- Down Payment Assistance: Discover programs designed to assist first-time home buyers.
- Credit Repair: Gain insights and tips on improving your credit score to qualify for a mortgage.
- Expert Advice: Interact with housing professionals who can guide you through the home buying process.
- Affordable Housing: Explore affordable housing options available in Paterson and surrounding areas.

Admission is Free.

We firmly believe that everyone deserves access to affordable housing. This event presents a fantastic opportunity to obtain the information and support needed to make homeownership a reality.

RSVP Today: Secure a spot by visiting www.homebuyer.ncjar.com.

Don’t miss this chance to take a significant step closer to owning your own home. Join us at the Housing Fair & Expo and embark on your journey toward homeownership.

Ella Mae Gading-Delacruz
NCJAR
+1 973-425-0110
