Innovative Concepts for Children and Teens Create Memorable Family Travel Experiences at Charleston's Top Luxury Resort

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located on a peninsula, perched next to Charleston Harbor Marina, the largest in all of the Carolinas, families staying at The Beach Club resort will find endless ways to keep kids ages Pre-K to teens, entertained, enlightened and most of all enthralled by maritime adventures and tech-free exploration of museums, local beaches, and even visits to the nearby police department. This immersion into the local culture of Charleston combined with on-site activities creates a unique atmosphere for family vacations. A “Sunset Celebration” evening activity of roasting marshmallows at the beachfront fire pit, followed by making a wish upon a shell and tossing it into the ocean creates a ritual that studies show are calming to children, providing a focal point from distraction and teaching them to live in the moment. This experiential type of digital detox is becoming more important to parents as the younger generations become more connected to and dependent on their devices.

Amy Smith, Recreation Manager and Captain of the Mini Mariner program notes how being around the water affects behavior, “Our location on Charleston Harbor and close proximity to downtown gives us the best of both worlds – exploring this amazing city through weekly field trips and getting the kids out into nature. Being near the water has a very calming effect on children and teens; and science shows it can make people happier and healthier.”

It’s not only the family activities that parents love about The Beach Club at Charleston Harbor. One of the most popular accommodations in the 92-room oceanfront boutique hotel are the family parlor rooms, which feature a separate closed-door bedroom for the kids with two twin beds – ensuring the parents get some private time after the little ones go to sleep. Every room features a spacious balcony with chairs to enjoy a late night dessert or glass of wine overlooking the expansive views of downtown Charleston, the Arthur Ravenel Bridge, USS Yorktown and the masts and sails of the beautiful boats docked in the marina.

A 30,000 square foot pool deck provides ample space for children to act their age, while a separate pool for adults with private cabanas keep relaxation time an integral part of family vacation.

Kids ages 5-11 will enjoy the Mini-Mariners Kids’ Camp, which encourages children to step away from technology and engage in the environment around them by making weather instruments, interacting with ocean life, hunting for shark teeth, painting, fossil digging and piñata making with items from the earth. A daily Dock Walk in the summer months allow children (and parents too!) to learn about sea life – from birds of the seashore, to sea life in the salt marsh and even pulling up a crab trap from the sea to take an up close look at the abundant creatures that thrive in our oceans.

The Mini-Mariners Kids’ Camp is available seasonally from 9 am to 1 pm, Monday-Friday. The price is $35 for resort guests per day, per child and lunch is included. The kids camp is open to the public for $60 per day, per child. There are discounts for multiple children in the same family.

Sample theme weeks include:

ECOart

Children will be mesmerized as they wander the woods to discover how color is used in nature. They will make paint from plants, draw the natural world on canvas, take photographs, stencil and stamp using wildlife for inspiration.

Superheroes Strong

Campers will learn how to be an Eco superhero by studying nature and determining how they can also have an impact on our environment. Activities will include games, designing logos, making costumes and learning how animals contribute to our ecosystem – they are heroes too!

Marine Madness

Kids will learn about marine life through the ocean and marshes that surround the resort. Campers will look for shark teeth and learn how to crab.

Teenagers can find outlets for exploration with physical activities such as checking out a complimentary bicycle, hitting a nature trail, taking a sailing lesson at the College of Charleston or jumping on the trolley to the nearby beach to test their balance on a kayak or Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP) in the cool coastal waters. Ladder golf, cornhole, bocce and horseshoes are accessible for teens, along with a giant outdoor chess set, located next to the resort pool. The area’s number one rated tourist attraction on TripAdvisor, Patriot’s Point is a 10-minute walk from the property and offers Ghost Tours of the USS Yorktown, a WWII aircraft carrier. Golf is located nearby and private fishing excursions can be arranged through the Charleston Harbor Marina.

For more information and reservations, visit http://www.charlestonharborresort.com/the-beach-club.htm or call (843) 856-0028. Fans can also follow The Beach Club Charleston on Facebook and @beachclubcharleston on Instagram.

