Lynxspring To Showcase and Address Technology and Solutions Enabling Smarter Buildings at Realcomm/IBcon 2024
New outcomes and requirements demanded in today’s-built environment has changed how we must operate and manage buildings”LEE'S SUMMIT, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lynxspring, Inc. (https://www.lynxspring.com), a premier manufacturer, developer, and provider of open, software and hardware platforms for smarter buildings, smart equipment and device-to-enterprise integration and automation, today announced they will be showcasing the pre-market release of E2E (Edge-to-Enterprise).
— Marc Petock, VP, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Lynxspring
Lynxspring’s E2E is a common enterprise OT data management platform that securely connects operational systems and equipment contained within a building and collects, normalizes, aggregates, and visualizes data into a single, IDL (Independent Data Layer) and User Interface. Showcasing E2E at Realcomm/IBcon 2024 which will be taking place at the Tampa Convention Center, June 19-21, 2024, the Lynxspring team will be available for demonstrations of this exciting BMS technology at Booth #2424.
The E2E platform creates a single-point edge-to-cloud experience that enables device management and makes OT data ready to be utilized in a variety of applications such as energy optimization, digital twins, predictive/preventative analytics, FDD, AI and more.
The company will also be showcasing their JENEsys Edge® portfolio of IP technology building controllers that provide connectivity, integration, command, control, remote access, data normalization, and interoperability for today's buildings and the equipment that run them.
“New outcomes and requirements demanded in today’s-built environment has changed how we must operate and manage buildings. Adoption of smart building solutions are at an inflection point driven by connectivity, IP, data, the edge, convergence, and the Cloud,” said Lynxspring’s Marc Petock, Vice President, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.
In addition, Marc Petock, will be leading several educational sessions and timely discussions at the conference and addressing the smart building needs of the smaller and mid-sized buildings, IDL’s, and an open conversation with owners and operators on where we are headed and the drivers that are taking us there.
• ADDRESSING THE SMART BUILDING NEEDS OF THE SMALL/MEDIUM BUILDING OWNER
Wednesday, June 19, 2024 – 12:35 pm
• STRAIGHT TALK: CONVERSATION WITH OWNERS
Wednesday, June 19, 2024 – 3:05 pm
• THE FUTURE OF BUILDING DATA ARCHITECTURE: EVALUATING IDL SOLUTIONS
Thursday, June 20, 2024 – 1:15 pm
More information is available about the show at: Realcomm/iBCON 2024.
About Lynxspring, Inc.
Founded in 2002, and embracing open software and hardware platforms, Lynxspring develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports edge-to-enterprise solutions and IP technology that create smarter buildings, smarter equipment, and smarter solutions. The company's technologies, products and services provide connectivity, control, integration, interoperability, data access, aggregation and visualization enabling users to achieve operational and business outcomes. The versatility, functionality, and broad scope of the company’s product portfolio, combined with its extensive domain knowledge of the built environment, make it a powerful and economical solution for system integrators, building owners and operators, consultants, and equipment manufacturers. Lynxspring's solutions are deployed in millions of square feet of commercial and government settings in the United States and internationally.
More information about Lynxspring is available at: www.lynxspring.com.
Contact:
Lynxspring, Inc.
Marc Petock
Vice President, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer
marc.petock@lynxspring.com
Marc Petock
Lynxspring
+1 804-307-3353
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn