NCHE’S Culture of Health Leadership Institute for Racial Healing Announces 3rd Cohort of Community Leaders

The National Collaborative for Health Equity (NCHE) today announced 40 new participants in its Culture of Health Leadership Institute for Racial Healing (CoHLI) program. CoHLI, an 18-month leadership experience, stands out for its use of the transformative Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation™ Framework (TRHT™). This framework is instrumental in strengthening the ecosystem of leaders championing racial and health equity in communities nationwide.

Launched by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation in 2016, the TRHT framework is a transformative tool designed to foster enduring change confronting racism's historical and contemporary impacts. It comprehensively addresses racism in five key areas: narrative change, racial healing and relationship building, separation, law, and the economy. This framework offers actionable strategies to heal past wounds and rectify present-day disparities. This marks the third cohort of leaders to engage with the CoHLI program.

“We are delighted to welcome 40 exceptional new leaders into our innovative Institute,” expressed Dr. Gail C. Christopher, NCHE’s executive director, who spearheaded the development of TRHT while serving as a senior advisor and Vice President for the Kellogg Foundation. “I am eager to witness their visionary approach to the transformative change our communities need to heal and prosper. These leaders embody the essential leadership qualities for today and tomorrow—they’re intelligent, courageous, seasoned, and resolute in their mission to eradicate the misguided notion of a hierarchy of human value that perpetuates racism.”

Representing 20 states and each region of the country, the cohorts possess a wealth of leadership experience in policy, law, grassroots organizations, creative arts, education, cultural preservation, criminal justice reform, economics, environmental and climate justice, technology, public health, and healthcare fields. They are:

Moni Avila, Professional Development Coordinator at the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District lives in San Antonio, TX; Ariel Jancarlo Jimenez Bustos, Program Manager National Compadres Network lives in San Jose, CA; Amml Hussein, Head of Research Council on Social Work Education (CSWE) lives in Piscataway, NJ; Analiza Quiroz Wolf, Founder and CEO of Women of Color Rise lives in New York, NY; Treasure Sheppard, Strategic Initiatives Project Manager for Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles lives in Pasadena, CA; Denise Herrera, Adjunct Associate Professor at the University of Texas Health Science Center lives in Santa Fe, NM; Rodney Washington, Lead Evaluator, Foundation for the Mid South lives in Madison, MS; Nikia Grayson, Chief Clinical Officer, CHOICES Center for Reproductive Health lives in Bartlett, TN; Joshua Parks, Artist, Lowcountry Arts Movement lives in Ladson, SC; Vayong Moua, Racial and Health Equity Advocacy Director, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota lives in Eagan, MN; Teresa Coleman Wash, Executive Artistic Director/Founder, Bishop Arts Theatre Center lives in Dallas, TX; Beatriz Amanda Garcia Waddell, Western Slope Regional Organizer, Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition lives in Durango, CO; Nawahine Lanzilotti, Founder/President, Pulse Oceania lives in Honolulu, HI; Derek Burtch, Executive Director, Erase the Space lives in Columbus, OH; Audrey Davis, Life and Leadership Coach, Audrey Davis Coaching, LLC, lives in Fort Wayne, IN; Doreen E. Martinez, Associate Professor, Colorado State University, lives in Fort Collins, CO; Abdul-Hai Thomas, Director of Youth Participatory Action and Research Center for Children's Rights (CCR) lives in Jacksonville, FL; Mahoganee Amiger, Multidisciplinary State-Certified Teaching Artist, Recording Artist, Performing Artist, Songwriter, Sound Healer, Responsible ARTistry, Inc., and The Mahoganee Xperience, LLC lives in St. Helena Island, SC.

Michelle C. Chatman, Founding Director of Integrate Mindfulness, LLC, lives in Fort Washington, MD; Ian Esquibel, Coach/ Facilitator/ Consultant at Oak Hill Coaching & Consulting, LLC lives in Albuquerque, NM; Mariel M. Betancourt Jungkunz, Senior Research Editor of Dictionary.com lives in Athens, OH; Leon Rock, Co-Founder and CEO African American Diabetes Association, Inc. lives in Silver Spring, MD; Lauren Edgar, Nurse Faculty at ECPI University lives in Herndon, VA; Sierra King, Community Archivist at Sierra King, Build Your Archive lives in Smyrna, GA; Angela J. Warren, Chief Executive Officer Institute of Equity and Justice lives in Converse, TX; Cecily Relucio, Co-Director/Founder Umuwi Ethnic Studies lives in Chicago, IL; Dr. Taylor G. Thorpe, Physician Assistant at Murtis Taylor, Human Services System, lives in Lyndhurst, OH; MB (Marybeth) Mitcham, Director, Online MPH Program, Assistant Professor, George Mason University lives in Stony Creek, NY; Elijah Dixon, Senior Program Officer, Economic Development Local Initiatives Support Corporation lives in Trenton, NJ; Steph Love, Independent Consultant/Coach at Steph Love Consulting, LLC, lives in Duluth, MN; and Belinda M. Orozco, Co-Executive Director of Voces, lives in Battle Creek, MI.

Amara Ullauri, Ecosystem Steward at Ayni Herb Farm lives in Hudson, NY; Wilfredo Hernandez, Artist, Cultural Producer + Consultant, Communitas Arts & Culture, LLC lives in Philadelphia, PA; Chhaya Chhoum, Executive Director of Southeast Asian Freedom Network lives in Bronx, NY; Castel V. Sweet. Director of the Center for Community Engagement, Assistant Professor of Practice at Community Engagement University of Mississippi lives in Oxford, MS; Christian D. Green, Professor/Author/Community Leader/Political Activist, Sanctuary of Hope and West Los Angeles College lives in Lancaster, CA; Amy “Ames” Paulson, Founder and Executive Director, Healing Together lives in Valley Springs, CA; Zainab Abbas, Chief Executive Officer, SciTech2U lives in Gaithersburg, MD; Celina Ngozi Esekawu, Founder, Ala Soul Earthworks lives in Bremond, TX; April Nishimura, Co-Executive Director, Together Rising as an Environmental Community (TREC) lives in Honolulu, HI.

In addition to receiving funding, selected leaders will experience:

● Monthly virtual learning opportunities with peers and other experts doing work aligned with the TRHT™ Framework

● Individualized coaching

● Peer learning and sharing opportunities

● Convenings focused on fostering deep connections with other leaders doing complementary work

CoHLI is funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF).

About NCHE

Founded in 2014, NCHE was established to promote health equity through action, leadership, inclusion, and collaboration. We work to create environments that foster the best possible health outcomes for all populations, regardless of race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, or nativity. NCHE also works to improve conditions for health and well-being, including housing, education, income and wealth, and the physical and social environment.