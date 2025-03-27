NAREB Presents Second Annual National Building Black Wealth Day on April 12, 2025, in Over 100 Cities Across the U.S.

Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose, NAREB President

Wealth Day follows resounding success of NAREB Mid-Winter Conference, where Realtists were equipped with the tools, strategies, and insights needed to thrive

We are bringing together families, lenders, attorneys, and real estate professionals to discuss and implement strategies that increase Black homeownership and foster wealth-building...” — Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose

ST. LOUIS , MO, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) will present its second annual National Building Black Wealth Day on April 12, 2025, with live events in more than 100 cities across the country. Seminars and one-on-one sessions will empower communities with steps towards homeownership, property investment, starting a business, and other wealth-building opportunities. An internet feed will make virtual sessions accessible to a national audience.

To register for the in-person events taking place in 100 cities, including St. Louis, please visit https://narebblackwealthtour.com/. To register for the virtual sessions on Zoom, click HERE. Act quickly, as the virtual sessions have limited spots available. We also encourage you to share this opportunity with your networks to help us reach more Black consumers. Key partners in the tour, include the African American Mayors Association, Inc., Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Church of God in Christ, Inc., the National Baptist Convention, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., National Bar Association, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

“Participation by our partners underscores their commitment to empowerment and economic development in our communities,” said Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose. “The Building Black Wealth Tour is expanding for 2025. We are bringing together families, lenders, attorneys, and real estate professionals to discuss and implement strategies that increase Black homeownership and foster wealth-building within Black communities.

Rose noted that NAREB’s 2024 State of Housing in Black America report (https://www.nareb.com/shiba-report/) found that more than two million mortgage-ready Black Americans have the income and credit to buy a home but have not yet become homeowners. Additionally, 1.75 million Black millennials earn over $100,000 annually and are poised to become homeowners. Further, Freddie Mac tracks the number of “mortgage-ready” renters nationwide, meaning they can meet certain income and credit requirements to qualify for a mortgage. Their researchers determined that as of January 2021, two million Black individuals aged 45 or younger are near mortgage-ready, while another 3.4 million are potentially mortgage-ready.

“Our tour aims to reach these Black consumers,” said Dr. Rose. “We are providing them with data and information on why they should consider homeownership. We explain the many benefits of homeownership, such as building wealth, fostering stable communities, and accumulating equity for retirement, college educations for their children, starting a business, or other financial goals.“

On National Building Black Wealth Day, hundreds of families and individuals will be equipped with the knowledge necessary to make informed decisions about wealth building. Among the opportunities/Workshops are:

 What to do with Big Momma's House?

 ABCs of Homebuying

 Real Estate Investing

 Down Payment Assistance

 Explore Careers in Real Estate

 Free Career Fair

 Free Health Screenings

 One-On-Ones with Real Estate Attorneys

 One-on-Ones with Housing Counselors

Black Wealth Day follows NAREB’s successful Mid-Winter Conference, held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, last month. This year’s conference, themed "Navigating New Horizons," empowered real estate professionals with the tools, strategies, and insights needed to thrive in an evolving industry. Speakers included Dr. Egypt Sherrod, Host and Executive Producer of HGTV’s "Married to Real Estate"; Catrese Fields Alston, Philanthropist and CEO of Le-Bleu Diamond Corporation; Hill Harper, Award-Winning Actor and Activist; and Laura Escobar, President of Lennar Mortgage and 2025 Chair of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).

“Our Mid-Winter Conference helped NAREB Realtists® prepare for the shifting landscape of the real estate industry,” said Dr. Rose. “Realtists are on the front lines, working with families to secure homeownership and build generational wealth. In today’s challenging market, our members are more valuable than ever, and this conference ensured they have the knowledge and support to make a lasting impact in Black communities.”

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REAL ESTATE BROKERS

NAREB was formed in 1947 to secure equal housing opportunities regardless of race, creed, or color. NAREB has advocated for legislation and supported or instigated legal challenges that ensure fair housing, sustainable homeownership, and access to credit for Black Americans. Simultaneously, NAREB advocates for and promotes access to business opportunities for Black real estate professionals in each real estate discipline. From the past to the present, NAREB remains an association that is proud of its history, dedicated to its chosen struggle, and unrelenting in its pursuit of the REALTIST®’s mission/vision embedded goal, “Democracy in Housing.”

