NCHE Heart of America Annual Survey Archived in the Renowned Roper Center for Public Opinion Research

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Collaborative for Health Equity (NCHE) announced today that its groundbreaking Heart of America Annual Survey results are now archived in the renowned Roper Center for Public Opinion Research at Cornell University. Its inclusion underscores the significance and quality of the survey's methodology and findings.

The Heart of America Survey, conducted by Benenson Strategy Group (BSG), a premier strategic market research firm, differs from other polling approaches by imposing a rigorous standard for their questions, which are not swayed by strong, prevailing rhetoric or discourse. This methodology ensures that the survey gathers the genuine opinions of Americans on issues such as healthcare, equality, education, immigration, and the economy.

“The most important aspect of our Heart of America Annual Survey is that the questions aren’t based on dominant narratives reflecting division and polarization or disruptive framing used to shape false narratives,” said Dr. Gail Christopher, NCHE’s Executive Director. “Our questions are framed to dig deep into the psyche of the American public and find their true opinions rather than those driven by the frenzy on social media and in the fringe media.”

One of the key findings in the 2023 and 2024 polling was the increasing support for a robust desire for unity and a palpable optimism for finding lasting common ground across the country. In 2024, a significant majority took pride in their American identity, while the optimism for unity had increased from 67% in 2023 to 74% in June 2024. The third version of the poll will be conducted this spring, continuing to shed light on these positive trends.

The Roper Center for Public Opinion Research, where the Heart of America Annual Survey results are now cataloged, is one of the world's leading archives of social science data. Founded in 1947, the center is dedicated to promoting the informed use of survey data in various fields, including academic research, policymaking, and journalism. With the largest public opinion library available anywhere in the world, it houses an extensive collection of datasets from surveys conducted in the United States and internationally, capturing public views on politics, economics, health, and culture. Through its resources, the Roper Center enables researchers and students to explore historical and contemporary trends in public opinion, fostering a deeper understanding of societal attitudes over time.

“As a non-profit, non-partisan public opinion data archive, the Roper Center is in a unique position to help clarify and share the public’s voice,” said Jonathon P. Schuldt, Executive Director of the Roper Center. “We are thrilled to include valuable insights from NCHE in our collection as we broaden the understanding of public opinion in the United States and around the world.”

Shannon-Janean Currie, a Vice President at Burson Insights, Data & Intelligence (formerly BSG), who leads the polling team, said that Heart of America Surveys have offered powerful reminders that the desire for a more connected and inclusive America burns brightly in the hearts of many.

“However, the path forward requires acknowledging the complexities revealed by the data,” she said. “We must move beyond simply paying lip service to diversity and inclusion and instead embrace the hard work of dismantling systemic barriers. This means investing in equitable education, promoting diverse representation at all levels of leadership, and fostering authentic dialogue across differences. The road ahead will be challenging, especially with the results of the presidential election, but the potential rewards – a nation that truly reflects and celebrates the richness of its people – make it a journey worth taking.”

Further, Currie said, “The Roper Center's recognition is a testament to the survey's rigorous methodology and its potential to inform meaningful change.”

