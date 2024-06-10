The Dispute Resolution Forum takes a strong stand for holding Russia accountable

Last Friday in Vienna, the fifth Dispute Resolution Forum took place at the Energy Community Secretariat under the motto "To hold a pen is to be at war." The event concentrated on Ukraine's pursuit of justice—from holding Russia accountable to securing reparations.

As keynote speaker, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said: "Russia must face consequences for the severe harm it has caused Ukraine. The journey towards a reparation agreement is long and fraught with uncertainty. It is our responsibility to employ every legal and political tool at our disposal to elevate the cost of this aggression, including leveraging Russian sovereign assets frozen in Western countries".

Artur Lorkowski, the Director of the Energy Community Secretariat, remarked "We are deeply appreciative of the dedicated law firms who have committed to our cause under the Secretariat’s Pro Bono Platform, offering their expertise to ensure accountability for the damages inflicted on Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure. Their contributions strengthen our collective resolve to pursue justice and reparations for Ukraine."

The forum also featured discussions on vital topics such as the creation of an international tribunal for Russia's crime of aggression, the Ukrainian damage registry, environmental harm, and actions against Russian assets. Representatives from Ukrainian state-owned enterprises highlighted the significance of the Ukraine Legal Support Platform in their efforts to gain compensation for the devastation of infrastructure.