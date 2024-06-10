Viet Nam and ADB: 30 Years of Partnership (Teaser)

Transcript

Viet Nam and ADB: 30 years of Partnership

Narration 1:

Over the past 30 years, Viet Nam has experienced rapid and sustained economic growth that has allowed the country to make significant progress in reducing poverty. From one of the poorest countries in the world, Viet Nam achieved lower middle-income status by 2010 with an aspiration to become an upper middle-income country by 2030 and a high-income country by 2045.

During three decades of partnership, ADB development assistance to Viet Nam reached nearly $18 billion for 588 projects. The largest share of ADB assistance was devoted to transport connectivity to develop the national highway network to move goods and people more efficiently to spur economic growth.

ADB assistance covered a broad range. Projects to develop the energy sector including the transition to renewable energy, projects to upgrade urban services and strengthen climate resilience, projects to improve education of vulnerable groups, foster gender equity and reduce poverty in remote areas. And there was support for sustainable tourism to safeguard Viet Nam’s astonishing natural resources. These are but a few examples of ADB assistance.

SHANTANU CHAKRABORTY

Country Director for Viet Nam

Asian Development Bank

ADB is proud of its valuable partnership with Viet Nam throughout its remarkable journey of economic transformation over the past 30 years. The rewards of our collaboration are manifested in the significant improvements in the quality of life of millions of Vietnamese people.

NGUYEN THI HONG

Governor

State Bank of Viet Nam

The Asian Development Bank has always stood together with the government and people of Viet Nam, and has contributed significantly to the socio-economic development of Viet Nam over the past 30 years. We highly value the partnership with ADB and hope our cooperation will reach new heights in the future, become more effective, and contribute further to the development and international integration of Viet Nam.

Narration 2:

How do Vietnamese project managers assess the contribution of ADB assistance to their project? With ADB technical assistance and a $56 million loan, the Hai Phong Water Company built two new water treatment plants and increased the size of a third plant. The project nearly doubled the supply of clean and safe drinking water for residents of Hai Phong City.

TRAN VIET CUONG

Chairman

Hai Phong Water Supply

It can be said that with the support and funding from the Asian Development Bank, Hai Phong Water has now become a water utility that can meet the water needs of the city until 2025 with a vision to 2050, with very good customer service quality and water quality.

SHANTANU CHAKRABORTY

Country Director for Viet Nam

Asian Development Bank

Looking forward, as the climate bank for Asia and the Pacific, ADB remains committed to working with the government and the private sector to not only expand and leverage our financing capabilities, but also to ensure the exchange of knowledge and expertise to promote sustainable and inclusive economic development and climate resilience for Viet Nam.