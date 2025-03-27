Description

As the world deals with multiple public health and economic crises, innovative solutions are urgently needed. Health taxes, such as excise taxes on tobacco, alcohol, and sugary beverages, have emerged as a powerful tool to address these challenges. These taxes not only discourage the consumption of harmful products but also generate significant revenue for governments, which can be reinvested in public health initiatives.

Asian Development Bank’s Sectors Department 3-Public Sector Management and Governance Sector Office (SG-PSMG) and Human and Social Development Sector Office (SG-HSD) are organizing a webinar on "Transforming Public Health through Strategic Taxation" to discuss the potential of health taxes in mitigating public health crises and supporting economic resilience. This webinar, organized in collaboration with the Asia Pacific Tax Hub and the Center for Global Development (CGD), will provide a platform for experts to share insights and discuss the latest research and regional experiences.

Objectives

The webinar will feature key presentations, including a summary of the Task Force on Fiscal Policy for Health report, the Philippine experience with health taxes, and recent ADB work on excise tax policies by the Asia Pacific Tax Hub. Participants will have a deeper understanding of how health taxes can contribute to a healthier and more economically stable future.

Target participants

This event is open to ADB staff, consultants, and external audience (virtual participation).

Resource speakers

Cesar Purisima , Milken Institute

, Milken Institute Pete Baker , Center for Global Development

, Center for Global Development Rajeev Cherukapalli , Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Hana Ross , Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies

, Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies Jeffrey Drope , Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Krisna Gupta , Center for Indonesian Policy Studies

, Center for Indonesian Policy Studies Sandeep Bhattacharya , ADB

, ADB Eduardo Banzon , ADB

, ADB Vasoontara Yiengprugsawan, ADB

How to register

Register here to join via Zoom.

Password: ADBhsd2025