ADBI-ADB Advancing Transport Leadership Program

Time of Event

09:15 – 17:00 Tokyo Time

Summary

The Advancing Transport Leadership Program is a five-day intensive training program comprising a field trip and group exercises designed to equip participants with cutting-edge knowledge on sustainable, low-carbon, and resilient transport systems.

Organized by the Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI) in collaboration with Asian Development Bank (ADB) it will bring together transport specialists, government officials from ADB member countries and experts from partner organizations, including the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) in the Republic of Korea and the Global Sustainable Transport Innovation and Knowledge Center (GSTIKC) in the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

The program will be held annually on a rotational basis in Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the PRC with support from the respective partners.

The inaugural five-day program will commence with an introductory session on emerging trends, policies, and strategies in the transport sector, followed by high-level discussions on the future of transport in Asia.

On the second day, participants will embark on a field visit to Yokohama City, where they will explore smart city projects, innovative urban mobility and sustainability initiatives.

The third day will focus on low-carbon pathways for emerging economies in Asia-Pacific, featuring keynote presentations on decarbonization strategies and interactive group exercises. Participants will develop financing strategies for low-carbon transport projects.

On the fourth day, the program will shift towards resilient transport systems, with expert-led discussions on risk assessment, adaptation pathways, and financing mechanisms for climate-resilient infrastructure.

The final day will emphasize leadership in transport transformation, featuring discussions on the role of leadership in advancing sustainable transport initiatives. The program will conclude with a networking session, discussions on potential collaborations, and a certificate ceremony.

Objectives

Equip government officials with knowledge on decarbonization pathways and climate-resilient transport systems.

Foster collaboration among stakeholders to develop transformative project pipelines.

Enhance leadership skills to support policy dialogue and innovative transport solutions.

Encourage the generation of innovative ideas and solutions for low-carbon and climate-resilient transport projects as part of capacity building efforts.

Target Participants

Expected 60 participants in total, consisting of:

Selected government officials specializing in the transport sector from Asian Development Bank member countries

Experts from ADBI, ADB, academia and private sector

Output

Provide knowledge on innovative technologies, financing models, and policy approaches

Strengthen institutional capacity in transport sector leadership

Foster partnerships between DMCs and key stakeholders to drive sustainable urban mobility solutions

How to Register

By invitation or prior arrangement with ADBI

Partners