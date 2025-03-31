ADB Issues Largest Panda Bonds

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (31 March 2025) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has successfully issued a CNY8.3 billion (about $1.15 billion), 3-year bond issue, its largest Panda Bonds to date, raising significant capital to support its development projects for both sovereign and private sector borrowers. The bonds, issued on 17 March 2025, carry a 1.81% coupon.

This issuance marks a significant milestone for ADB, as it represents the largest Panda Bonds issued to date in 2025, and the largest local currency bond issued by ADB. The bonds were well received by both domestic and international investors, reflecting strong confidence in ADB's commitment to sustainable development.

"We are delighted with the successful issuance of our latest Panda Bonds," said ADB Treasurer Tobias Hoschka. "This achievement underscores the robust demand for high-quality, sustainable investment opportunities in the Chinese bond market. The proceeds from this issuance will be instrumental in advancing our mission to foster economic growth and reduce poverty in the region."

The Panda Bonds are part of ADB's ongoing efforts to diversify its funding sources and tap into the growing pool of local currency capital in Asia and the Pacific. The funds raised will be used to finance a range of projects aimed at promoting inclusive and sustainable development in ADB's member countries.

ADB is a leading multilateral development bank supporting sustainable, inclusive, and resilient growth across Asia and the Pacific. Working with its members and partners to solve complex challenges together, ADB harnesses innovative financial tools and strategic partnerships to transform lives, build quality infrastructure, and safeguard our planet. Founded in 1966, ADB is owned by 69 members—49 from the region.